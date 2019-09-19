Moo-ving on up

The cow was exhausted by the time Fire and Rescue got on the scene. “I can understand why because I got stuck in it,” said volunteer firefighter and Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn. After struggling to get the cow out, Lieutenant Dwight Mazur of the Shelburne Fire Department suggested using a hose to pull the cow out.

“Saturday afternoon was truly a grand day in Shelburne because we had the grand opening of the library and the reopening of the town hall and we saved a cow,” said Krohn.