News from Pierson Library

Grand Opening fun

We had a blast welcoming Shelburne to the new Pierson Library and renovated 1927 Town Hall. Special thanks to all the volunteers, trustees, project committee members, speakers, musicians, library and town staff members who made the day so special. Almost 1,000 books were checked out – five times the normal rate – and more than two dozen community members signed up for library cards.

New programs planned

Starting in October, the library will launch two new programs: a weekly movement-based story time for children most Saturday mornings, and a monthly marquee program for adults on the second Wednesday evening of every month from October through May. Our first second Wednesday program will be a presentation from Odale Cress on the Care Package Story Project. The project documents the diversity of military service and highlights American history by examining the care packages sent to loved ones in uniform. Program will be at the town hall from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9: free and open to all who would like to attend.

Friends of Pierson book donation day, Sept. 21.

The Friends will begin accepting donations of books (in good condition) for their book sale starting this Saturday, Sept. 21. Bring out what you’ve been saving. After this Saturday, one or two boxes of books may be brought to the library front desk during open hours.