Barstow Road paving to begin Sept. 27

The Town of Shelburne wants residents to know that, weather permitting, repaving of Barstow Road will be done on Friday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 30, and that paving on Harbor Road will be done Saturday, Sept. 28 (to avoid school traffic on weekdays) from the Route 7 intersection down to Turtle Lane.

Town officials ask motorist to avoid these areas if possible, and to please be patient if motorists live on or must travel these roads during these brief periods.

“There’s never a perfect time for this type of work, which is essential to help maintain the high quality infrastructure which we enjoy and to which we are accustomed,” said Town Manager Lee Krohn.