Hands to Honduras plans humanitarian service trip to teach skills, build facilities

Hands to Honduras Tela (H2HT) will hold an informational volunteer meeting Sunday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m., at the Shelburne Town Office. Community members can learn about the upcoming humanitarian service trips to Tela, Honduras in February 2020.

Each year, 40 to 60 volunteers of all ages and professions travel to Honduras in February to make a difference. For 15 years, the organization and its volunteers have constructed school classrooms and medical buildings, helped patients with important medical needs, provided toothbrushing skills and fluoride treatment to school children, taught CPR workshops, painted walls and held new-born babies.

“The people of Tela await our arrival,” said Linda Gilbert, director of H2HT. “They know that if we say we are going to do something, we do it. An example of the group’s projects is our Maternal-Child Health projects. We saw the great need for improvement at the Tela Hospital and initiated and accomplished more than we thought we could do.

We built a Hogar Materno (expectant mother center), a neonatal intensive care wing, new mother educational center, renovation of the pediatric ward, a postpartum wing, nurse station and a medical exchange educational trip.”

Gilbert reported that renovating the birthing center is next on their list. In addition, the group’s Health Brigade Project travels to five different rural areas to provide medical/dental clinics to hundreds of patients.

H2HT has educational initiatives as well, including working at school buildings and painting classrooms.

“Not only do we work side-by-side Honduran laborers,” said Gilbert. “Often the teachers and community members help with the construction,”

The 2020 H2HT service trips are Feb. 8-15 and 15-22. Volunteers may participate in one week or both weeks. Additional volunteer meetings wil

“There are so many magic moments that make the H2HT humanitarian service trip almost addictive,” added Gilbert.

For information, email lindaggilbert@gmail.com.