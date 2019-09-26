NAMI Vermont highlights mental health during Suicide Prevention Month

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) will shine a light on mental illness at the 13th annual MINDWalk, Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Burlington.

Peers, families, friends and organizations from all over the state will gather for this outreach event to raise funds to support NAMI Vermont’s free programming and to raise awareness and stomp out the stigma surrounding mental illness.

This event, which begins with check-in at 12 p.m., also recognizes National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month celebrating mental illness recovery and honoring those who have lost their lives to mental illness.

This year’s gathering includes festive drumming, a 3K walk around downtown Burlington, a barbeque, games and fun activities. Teri Sibenaller, Mrs. Vermont International 2019, will be a guest speaker.

“NAMI Vermont’s MINDWalk is a fun event that supports serious work,” said NAMI Vermont Executive Director Laurie Emerson. “NAMI’s work is about hope and recovery. We need to change the culture we live in and let people know it is okay to talk about mental health and suicide.”

NAMI Vermont offers free support groups and mental health education in communities all over the state. This includes their newest program “Ending the Silence,” a presentation geared towards middle school and high school students to help them learn the symptoms and indicators of mental illness and give ideas about how to help themselves and others.

To register or donate, visit namivt.org/walk.