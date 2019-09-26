Shelburne Food Shelf holds annual meeting

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, 45 people involved and interested in the Shelburne Food Shelf attended the annual meeting. Chair of the Food Shelf Board of Directors Susan Stock reported on the food shelf’s activities and accomplishments over the last year, while attendees enjoyed a vegetable lasagna dinner provided by Cucina Antica.

Stock reported that the food distributions four times a month and the programs for Shelburne school children have been successful and have helped to diminish the effects of food insecurity for adults and children. She thanked the many volunteers who donate time and energy in staffing the food shelf. She also praised the members of the Shelburne community for their financial support. The Shelburne Food Shelf is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

A posthumous recognition award was given to Barbara Beaman, a dedicated and loyal volunteer.

Stock noted that there is a need for additional volunteers to assist shoppers on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 9 -11 a.m. and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. The food shelf is located in the Town Office building in Shelburne Village.

Prior to the annual meeting, the 2019-2020 board of directors was elected: Susan Stock, Chair; Pam Brangan, Vice-Chair; BettyJean Bogue, Treasurer; and Amy Nickerson, Secretary. New members joining the board are Amy Valentine, Rose Dubois and Toby Knox.