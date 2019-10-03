Oct. 6, 4 to 6 p.m., Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms, 1611 Harbor Road, Shelburne

Celebrate the publication of “China in Another Time: A Personal Story” by the late Claire Lintilhac. Born in the Chinese interior in 1899, Lintilhac lived and worked in China until 1950, a year after the start of Communist rule. A working nurse, daughter of a missionary doctor and, later in life, the creator of the Lintilhac Foundation, she both wrote and tape-recorded her China memories in the late 1970s when she lived in Stowe. Along with a number of family photo albums from China, Claire’s material stayed in a closet for decades; then her son Philip began working with Vermont author Doug Wilhelm to weave Claire’s words into a highly readable book, with brief historical sidebars, more than 160 photographs and drawings and an introduction by an eminent scholar of modern Chinese history. Register for this free event at shelburnefarms.org, registration not required.

COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Burlington Out of the Darkness Walk

Oct. 5: 8:30 a.m. Check-in begins. Oakledge Park Upper Shelter, Flynn Avenue. Register: afsp.org/burlington. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Burlington Fire Department

Goes Pink BBQ

Oct. 5: 3 to 6 p.m. Raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer. Food, fire trucks, safety demonstrations, raffle prizes, games and fun. Family friendly event. Free admission. Food by donation. Mater Christi School, 50 Mansfield Ave. Facebook Event Page.

Steps to End Domestic Violence

Take Steps in Their Shoes

Oct. 5: noon to 4 p.m. Annual event acknowledges Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Wear purple shoes. Silent auction. Meet at ArtsRiot, 400 Pine St. support@givelively.org

Steps to End Domestic Violence

Annual Candlelight Vigil

Oct. 24: An opportunity for those whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence to come together to feel powerful and united. March up Church Street and end at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, where a panel discussion and speak out will take place. The public is invited to this free event – though media will not be invited inside the UU, to protect the privacy of speakers. stepsVT.org

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange Hall

Potluck Supper & Music

Oct. 12: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Potluck supper and live music with Mary Provencher. Eat a fabulous meal, visit with friends and listen to some great music. Bring a dish to share or pay $5.

Charlotte Grange #398

Tractor Parade

Oct. 13: 11 a.m. Annual East Charlotte Tractor Parade. Activities on the Green, open air market, food and craft vendors, music, barnyard animals, free pony rides and children’s games. Rain or shine. 1 p.m. Parade. Spear’s Corner Store, Hinesburg-Charlotte Road. 802-355-4246.

ESSEX JUNCTION

New England Hemophilia Association

Bloody Mary Competition

Oct. 5: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $35 at door. $30 tickets available in advance by Oct. 4. Bartenders are invited to compete for free and are granted a table at the event where they can create their unique Bloody Mary concoctions with their own mix, spices and garnishes. For 21 and older. All proceeds benefit NEHA. Event tickets: bestbloody.org. Champlain Valley Exposition,

105 Pearl St.

Chase Away K9 Cancer

Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk

Oct. 6: Register at runsigunup.com/ChaseAway5K until Oct. 4: $25. At the event: $30. A grassroots fundraising campaign that raises money for canine cancer research and awareness. Pet Food Warehouse’s third annual Wag It Forward event. Attracts between 250 and 300 participants (and dogs). Includes pet and family friendly fun run or walk. Raffle drawing. Goodie bags and event T-shirts until they run out.

Essex High School Class of ‘79

40th Reunion

• Oct. 18: 7 p.m. Informal gathering. On Tap Bar & Grill

• Oct. 19: 6 p.m. Buffet, dancing. VFW (former Tower Restaurant), Essex Junction. $40 per person; check payable to Lakshmi Joshi Boyle, 85 Beech St., Essex Junction, VT 05452, or send electronic payment through Zelle or Venmo. lakshmi.boyle@gmail.com.

HINESBURG

Fall Craft Fair

Oct 12: Join the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association for their Fourth Fall Craft Fair, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Event will include local crafters as well as Lula Roe, Thirty -One, Paparizza, SidePony Boutique and many other vendors.A food concession will be provided by the members of the Hinesburg Fire Department. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hinesburg Firemen’s Association.

Jews for Jesus

Community Alliance Church

Oct. 4: 6:30 p.m. Andrew Barron, director of Jews for Jesus in Canada, will re-create the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in a presentation called “Christ in the Passover.” Forty-five minute presentation followed by Q&A. There will be a free will offering to help defer Andrew’s expenses. Coffee, cider and cookies provided after the service.

MIDDLEBURY

Milk and Honey Quilters’ Guild

Quilting in the Land of Milk and Honey

• Oct. 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Oct. 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors, raffle quilt, consignments, refreshments, basket raffles. Ornaments benefit Habitat for Humanity/Addison County. Sandra Palmer, American Quilter’s Society certified appraiser; appraisals for insurance replacement or fair market value ($50 per quilt), by appointment only: milkandhoneyquilt@yahoo.com. Middlebury Recreation Center, 154 Creek Road. Event information: Barbara Rathburn, 349-0082, scrappy2happy@yahoo.com

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

Draft Animal-Power Field Days

Oct. 4 to 6: Seventh annual. “The World of Draft Animal-Power.” Tours, demonstrations, music, entertainment, kids’ activities, obstacle course, raffle (online and at event). Breeding Barn. Pre-register for intensive workshops. draftanimalpower.org, 802-747-7900.

WILLISTON

Williston Federated Church

Chicken Pie Supper

Oct. 19: 5 and 6 p.m. Annual chicken pie supper menu includes chicken pie with biscuits, mashed potatoes, squash, coleslaw, pumpkin or apple pie and beverage served family style. Reservations are required. Limited take out available by reservation. Adults/$13, children 12 and under $6. For reservations, call Carol at 862-7400.

WINOOSKI

Vermont Regional Training and Celebration Resident Owned Communities

Oct. 5: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The first-ever gathering of Vermont’s growing network of 13 resident-owned mobile home parks serving a total of 930 households. The Cooperative Development Institute, New England Resident Owned Communities and Resident Owned Communities USA hosts. Free breakfast and lunch. Workshops. Resource fair. State representatives and senators. For more info: jcurry@cdi.coop, 802-391-0131. O’Brien Community Center, 32 Malletts Bay Ave..

FILM

BURLINGTON

Vermont International Film Festival

“For Sama”

Oct. 6: 4 p.m. Sunday Best series. 94-min. documentary directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts. Followed by Q&A moderated by Eric Ford, Director of Programs at Vermont PBS, with former U.S. Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford. Free with suggested $5 donation at the door. Main St. Landing Film House, 60 Lake St. 3rd floor. 802-260-2600. vtiff.org.

Vermont for Wildlife

“Breaking Their Silence”

Oct. 11: 6 p.m. Free Vermont premiere of “Breaking Their Silence: Women on the Frontline of the Poaching War.” Award-winning documentary. Followed by panel discussion with director Kerry David, Legislative Champions, and local experts advocating for S.29/H.99, a Vermont bill that will ban the sale of imperiled animal parts. Main St. Landing Film House, 60 Lake St.

FERRISBURGH

Lewis Creek Association

“Lake Effect”

Oct. 17: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Locally produced documentary; discussion follows. Glynda McKinnon and Kate Kelly, Lewis Creek Association. Explores research from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Dr. Elijah Stommel into possible connection between blue-green algae blooms and neurodegenerative disease ALS. Refreshments. Free. Town Offices & Community Center, 3279 Route 7. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com

MIDDLEBURY

Middlebury College

Hirschfield International Film Series

• Oct. 5: 3 and 8 p.m. “Tazzeka” – French with English subtitles. 2018 comedy by director Jean-Philippe Gaud, 1h 35min. Growing up in a Moroccan village, Elias learned the secrets of traditional Moroccan cuisine from his grandmother who raised him. Years later, meeting a top Paris chef and a young woman named Salma inspires him to leave home. Free.

• Oct. 12: 3 and 8 p.m. “Parasite” – Korean with English subtitles. 2019 comedy/drama by director Bong Joon-Ho, 2h 12min. All unemployed, Ki-taek’s family takes peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident. Free.

Dana Auditorium. 802-443-3168, middlebury.edu/arts

MEETINGS

HINESBURG

Taekwondo classes

Wednesdays: 3:15 and 5:15 p.m. Taekwondo KICKS offers free introductory classes open to ages 5 through adults. St. Jude’s Parish. Register by email or phone: tkdkicks101@yahoo.com or 377-0476.

RIPTON

Vermont Land Trust

2019 Annual Meeting & Celebration

Oct. 6: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Registration and refreshments. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Business meeting. 11:30 a.m. to noon. Registration for lunch and field trips. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Lunch and panel discussion. 1:45 to 3:30 p.m. Field trips. Free business meeting. $25 for lunch and field trips (farm tour to nature photography session). vlt.org/event/celebrate. Middlebury College/Bread Loaf Campus, 4229 Route 125.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Garden Club

Oct. 8: 10 a.m. Garden Club features a program about saffron research with Margaret Skinner. Learn more about this spice and the interesting research that is occurring at UVM. For more info including location, call Ann Mead at 985-2657.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Brain Injury Association of Vermont

Brain Injury Conference

Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 31st annual. Keynote speaker survivor and author, Amy Zellmer; “Life Lessons Learned from a TBI.” Take part in her #NotInvisible campaign. 11 sessions; specialized tracks for survivors, families, professionals; special topics; Governor’s Awards Ceremony. Lunch included. Exhibitors, silent auction, free parking. DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road. 802-244-6850. Register: biavt.org

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Green Mountain Chapter

Oct. 9: 9:30 a.m. All abilities. First meeting free. Bring bag lunch and project to work on. Learn about gold work. Car-pooling available from many areas. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com

Radio Amateurs of Northern VT

Second Tuesday of month. 7 p.m. Anyone interested in ham radio welcome. Meets every second Tuesday of the month. Refreshments. Mitch, 879-6589, ranv.org. Wheeler House, 1100 Dorset St.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

Oct. 3: 5:30 p.m. Artist’s Talk: John Edmonds; “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul” exhibition. American artist and photographer. Exhibit runs through Dec. 13.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

FERRISBURGH

Rokeby Museum

• Current: “Free & Safe: The Underground Railroad in Vermont,” multi-media exhibit.

• Through Oct. 27: “Amassed and Up-ended: Decoding the Legacy of Stuff.” Objects, artworks, and documents from four generations of the Robinson family who lived at Rokeby from 1793 to 1961.

• Guided Tours: Friday to Monday and by appointment. Daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27. $10 adults, $5 children. 90-acre historic site. 4334 Route 7. 877-3406, info@rokeby.org, rokeby.org.

MIDDLEBURY

The Henry Sheldon Museum

To Jan. 11: 5 to 7 p.m. “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform” – Ephemera, pamphlets, and objects providing context to the rise of Modern Spiritualism; spirit photographs and original drawings acquired by Solomon Wright

Jewett (1808-94).

Museum: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (to Oct. 13) noon to 5 p.m.

Research Center: Thursday and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Museum: $5 adults; $3 age 6 to18); $4.50 seniors; $12 family; $5 Research Center. 388-2117, henrysheldonmuseum.org.

MUSIC

BURLINGTON

Young Tradition Vermont

Oct. 3: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Join Gerry O’Conner and Kevin McElroy for a memorable evening of Irish traditional music, and wit at the Burlington Violin Shop. 23 Church St. $20 suggested donation.

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Oct. 15: Noon. Kevin Lawrence.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided. 2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Monthly Acoustic Open Mic

• Oct. 15: 6:30-8 p.m. A perfect evening to come and perform before a live, very receptive and appreciative audience and perfect your skills as a musician or just test the waters around performing in a public venue. Sign up in advance, email Mike Walker at mjwalker@gmavt.net.

• Oc. 27: 4 p.m. Daddy Long Legs performs. Catchy folk songs, Celtic and “old-timey” melodies, and early minstrel and jazz pieces. Fiddle, viola, banjo, gourd banjo, piano, guitar, percussion and vocals. Suggested donation $10/person. Visit Charlotte Grange on Facebook. 2858 Spear St.

JERICHO

Deborah Rawson Memorial Library

Oct. 6: Rebecca Padula, singer and songwriter; Linda Kallinger, violin.

2 p.m. 8 River Road. 899-4962.

MIDDLEBURY

100th Anniversary Matinee Concert

Heath Quartet

Oct. 8: 12 p.m. Lunchtime recital featuring a sneak preview of selections the quartet will perform in its debut at the Elbphilharmonie, in Hamburg, Germany the following week. Free, no tickets required. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168 Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

VERGENNES

Vergennes Opera House

Oct. 24: 7 p.m. U.S. Air Force American Clarinet Quartet, Heritage of America Band.

Benefits LC Jazz Scholarship. Music and dancing. City Hall (second floor), Main Street. Free but space limited; tickets: 877-6737, info@vergennesoperahouse.org, vergennesoperahouse.org.

Oct. 5, 9 a.m., Perkins Pier, Burlington

Catch this annual youth rowing race hosted by Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. Over 200 middle school and high school students from Vermont (including Champlain Valley Union High School, Rice Memorial High School and South Burlington High School) and surrounding New England schools will be competing in 32’ and 25’ rowing gigs. Families, onlookers and attendees are welcome to watch for free – and cheer loudly – from Perkins Pier, the Burlington Boathouse, or anywhere along the Burlington Waterfront. The race is named in honor of James Wakefield and his courageous rescue of the passengers and crew of the General Butler when it struck the Burlington Breakwater Dec. 9, 1876 during a fierce early winter gale. For more information, visit www.lcmm.org.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outings

Join the Burlington section of the Green Mountain Club. Contact hike leader for meetup time and location.

gmcburlington.org.

• Oct. 5: Mt. Hunger & White Rock – Climb the Waterbury trail to the summit of Mount Hunger. Difficult hike. Moderate pace. 6.5 miles. 2500’ elevation gain. Leader: david.hathaway.78@gmail.com, 899-9982.

• Oct. 6: Mt. Lincoln via Lincoln Gap – Climb Mount Abe, continue to Mt. Lincoln, and return. Moderate hike. Moderate pace. 6.8 miles. 1800’ elevation gain. Leader: Jonathan Breen, ghostman2651@gmail.com, 318-8104.

ADDISON

18th Annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day

• Oct. 5: 7 a.m. Bird banding demonstration. 9:30 a.m. Two tents of exhibits, decoy-carving, building bluebird boxes. Talks (Bear biologist Forrest Hammond, “How To Be Good Neighbors with Bears”). Nature walks, illustrated talks, hunting dog demonstrations. Free shuttle bus.

Bird Banding (corey.hart@vermont.gov)

• Oct. 11 and 18: 8 to 11 p.m. Evening Owl Banding. Snake Mountain (1.2 miles east of intersection of Routes 17 and 22A; look for signs).

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Farms

• Oct. 11: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fall Harvest Campfire with Abenaki Chief Don Stevens

For ages 6 and up with an adult. Stories, artifacts, drumming, songs and culture of the Abenaki people. Member $5; Non-member $6.

• Oct. 12: 7:30 to 10 a.m. Hawk Walk

Enjoy a leisurely walk looking for late migrating raptors and all the other hearty birds that winter on the farm. You’ll also meet some of OFES’s wild raptor ambassadors. Amateurs to experts all welcome. For ages 10 and up. $5/person

Register required at shelburnefarms.org.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Vermont Reads: “March: Book One”

Congressman John Lewis & Andrew Aydin

Oct. 7: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin discuss the transformative and award-winning graphic novel, “March: Book One.” No charge, four ticket limit. Flynntix.org. 802-86-FLYNN. Flynn MainStage, 153 Main St.

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine

University of Vermont, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10: “Opioids, Cannabis, and Chronic Pain: What Doctors Do & Don’t Know;” James Wolf, M.D., Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology. Carpenter Auditorium, Given Building, 89 Beaumont Ave.

Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave.

med.uvm.edu

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom

UVM’s Center for Cultural Pluralism

70th Anniversary of the UDHR

Oct. 11: 7 p.m. Dr. Blanche Wiesen Cook, historian and author of three-volume, definitive biography of Eleanor Roosevelt. “The Importance of Eleanor Roosevelt to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights: Critical Reflections.” Billings-Ira Allen Lecture Hall, 26 University Place. facebook.com/events/390457311870517; madel51353@aol.com; Marguerite Adelman, madel51353@aol.com, 518-561-3939

MILTON

Milton Historical Society

A Real Monster Walks the Streets

Oct. 23: 7 p.m. Vermont Agency of Transportation Archaeologist Brennan Gauthier presents “A Real Monster Walks the Streets of Burlington: H.H. Holmes in Vermont,” which lays out the entire H. H. Holmes in Vermont story. Often called America’s first serial killer, Holmes was born in New Hampshire, and arrived in Burlington as a medical student, and would return later as a wanted con man and killer. miltonvthistory.org. Milton Grange Hall, 135 River St.

Vermont Humanities Council

First Wednesdays

7 p.m. Ilsley Public Library, 75 Main St. 388-4095. vermonthumanities.org.

RICHMOND

Lake Champlain Salmon Festival

International Year of the Salmon

Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. History and restoration of Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and Winooski River. See live salmon on display. Richmond Volunteers Green. Talks and film screenings: Community Room, Richmond Community Library, 201 Bridge St., 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series

• Oct. 4: 2 to 3 p.m. “Reading Lincoln in the Age of Trump: Presidents and Political Communication” – Leslie Butler, Associate Professor of History, Dartmouth College. Coffee hour from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.

• Oct. 11: 2 to 3 p.m. “How to be a Hero: Lessons from Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony” – Larry Hamberlin, Professor of Music, Middlebury College. In the church sanctuary.

Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org; Dorothy Lovering, 802-658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net.

THEATER

ESSEX

Essex Community Players

“Inherit the Wind”

Oct. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25 and 26. By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Essex Memorial Hall, 5 Towers Road. Tickets: essexplayers.com

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Show dates: Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburneplayers.com

WAITSFIELD

Valley Players

“Oliver!”

Oct. 4 to 18: 40th Anniversary Season. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Specially priced matinee Sunday, Oct. 6. General admission. Directed by Ruth Ann Pattee with music direction by Michael Halloran. 254 Main St. 583-1674. For tickets: valleyplayers.com.