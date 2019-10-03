Obituary — Ann Mary Ledakowich

Ann Mary Ledakowich

1928-2019

Ann M. Ledakowich died peacefully at the Wake Robin Care Facility in Shelburne on the morning of Sept. 28, 2019, the date of her 61st wedding anniversary.

Ann was a 20-year resident of Williston followed by three years in Shelburne and is survived by her son Paul Ledak of Williston and his wife Lori and children, Nicholas, Quinn and Lily. Ann was predeceased by her husband Stan, a son Peter, and a brother Steven.

Ann was born on June 10, 1928, on the island Susak (formally known as Sansego), Croatia, as Ann Picinich, daughter of Nicolas and Maria Picinich. Ann emigrated to the United States at the age of 2 and grew up in Hoboken, N.J., her formative years during the Great Depression, which dictated much of her care in financial matters throughout her life.

Ann was the first of her generation to attend college and further to attend law school, being the first and only woman in her graduating class in John Marshall Law College (now part of Seton Hall Law School). Ann practiced law in Clifton, N.J., as well as running the Passaic County Grand Jury later in her career. In addition, Ann was a monthly contributor to two medical magazines, advising doctors on the law associated with medical malpractice.

Ann is known by friends and family as an inquisitive woman who was always interested in learning new things and understanding the deeper meaning of life. She was a loving mother and wife and shared her love of nature, travel and intellectual pursuits with family and friends.

Ann’s final days were spent at the Wake Robin Nursing Care Facility, surrounded and supported by her family and cared for by the exemplary staff of this unique facility, as well as the VNA Hospice care workers. Family members wish to thank the nursing staff, volunteers and all the good and caring people they met during this difficult time.

Ann was a truly remarkable woman and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 4, at 10:30 a.m., followed by the burial at 1 p.m. at Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.