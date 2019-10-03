Police seize drugs in search linked to Auclair murder case: Kory Lee George only arrest made so far

MIKE DONOGHUE

Correspondent

Investigators found a large quantity of drugs and pills when they searched a motorcycle belonging to a five-time convicted felon who is accused of possessing the firearm used to kill his stepfather, court records show.

Kory Lee George, 31, of Monkton, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.

The two guns include a stolen 9-mm Beretta used to gun down his stepfather David C. Auclair, 45, of Williston at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot off Gilman Road in Hinesburg on July 11, Vermont State Police said.

Both the homicide and gun investigations detoured into reports that George was involved in the unlawful drug sales of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, Special Agent Benjamin I. Cohen of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court papers.

The drug sales were both in and outside Chittenden County, Cohen said in the request for a federal search warrant.

Federal Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy approved the search warrant for a 2011 black Harley Davidson motorcycle that has George and his mother Angela Auclair listed as the current owners, records show. The warrant covered the motorcycle, attached saddlebags and storage cases.

Investigators recently seized 36 glass cartridges believed to contain THC and another 15 “Rova” saliva cartridges thought to contain THC, State Police Detective Sgt. James Vooris said in court papers. He wrote two other containers believed to hold THC resin also were seized.

Police also confiscated 15 pills assumed to be cyclobenzaprine and 9 pills thought to be diazepam, Vooris said.

Six plastic bags containing suspected marijuana and one plastic bag holding an unknown green substance also were impounded, said Vooris, who is assigned to the State Police Major Crime Unit.

The other seized item from the motorcycle was listed only as a “paper check.”

No arrests have been made for the homicide of David Auclair, who was found with nine bullets in his body. Police said he was intentionally gunned down in a remote section of Hinesburg apparently after being lured there by a call from a cellphone, which police have recovered.

Investigators continue to piece together the details on the Auclair homicide, State Police Detective Capt. Scott Dunlap said Tuesday.

David Auclair had been listed as the legal owner of the motorcycle, but sometime in August the ownership changed to George and his mother, Angela Auclair, according to Cohen in court papers.

George had told investigators during interviews on July 12 and July 17 that he used and sold THC products and had been involved in the sale of vape cartridges containing THC oil, according to Cohen, a former Montpelier and state police officer.

After George was arrested at the Jolley Riverside Store on Vermont 15 in Jericho in early September, his motorcycle was towed to the garage at the state police barracks in Williston.

State Trooper Crista Maurice and her drug dog “Cole” later went into the garage and the state-certified K9 immediately alerted to the odor of illegal drugs and sat down by the motorcycle, Cohen said.

Cohen, in seeking the search warrant, noted some firearms that George reportedly stole from a Colchester home the night before the killing had not been recovered and could be stashed in the saddle bags or storage compartments on the motorcycle.

Conroy has ordered George detained pending trial because he is considered both a risk to flee and danger to the community in part due to his significant criminal record, including crimes when he was on probation or parole. George also is on state parole and a detainer has been filed.

Conroy has given the defense until Dec. 5 to file any pre-trial motions.

The second felony count maintains George possessed a 12-gauge shotgun stolen during a burglary at a hunting camp owned by a friend in Childwold, N.Y. in upstate New York in early 2019.

The stolen shotgun was recovered Aug. 2 during a court-ordered search at a mobile home shared by George and his then-girlfriend Kirstin Stillwell, 18, and parked in the driveway of 116 Cattail Lane in Monkton, police said.

The couple has since married, according to Chief Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels.