Shelburne Parks & Rec News

Shelburne Halloween Parade and activities

Sunday, Oct. 27

It’s time to get your float ready for the annual Shelburne Halloween parade presented by Charlotte-Shelburne Rotary.

​Floats will line up at the Shopping Park at 12:45 p.m. for the 2 p.m. parade. Stay for more fun ​activities after the parade in the Town Center Gym and Activity Room for trick or treating, carnival games and a costume contest. Bring a canned food donation for the food Shelf and get a Halloween prize. Be sure to visit the fire station for music and free food and join Kate at the Town Hall for a spooky kids craft activity. ​For questions about the parade or to register a float in the parade: ​Richard J. Fox, 802-448-0118,

rfox@foxlawvt.com.

Youth Basketball

This popular recreational program emphasizes the basics of the sport, along with good teamwork and sportsmanship. ​The program is open to youth in grades first-sixth.

​Grades first-second are coed, and will practice and scrimmage on Saturday mornings only. The goal of this age group is to introduce and practice basic skills and team play concepts. Registration fee: $40.​

Grades third-sixth have separate girls and boys teams. Organized practices will begin in December, and regular practices and games will start the first week of January and continue up until February break. They will practice one night a week and play a game on Saturdays (a.m. or p.m.) Grades third-sixth will compete against other towns’ recreational teams from the Champlain Valley Recreation Association. Games will be played both in Shelburne and out of town. Travel is required. ​​Registration fee: $45. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 15, for all levels.

Volunteer coaches are needed. If interested, please call the recreation office at 802-985-9551 or indicate at time of registration.

Free Senior Walking program

Stay active and healthy during the icy and cold winter months by walking in a safe and warm environment. Please bring a pair of clean, dry, soft-soled shoes with you and change before entering the gym. No registration is required. Shelburne residents only. Schedule is subject to change. Call 802-985-9551 for updated schedule info or check calendar on gym door as there are blackout dates due to other scheduled events. Days & Times: Monday – Friday, ​10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. from Oct. 7, through March 27, 2020.

To see all our fall and winter programs or to register, please visit our website – shelburnevt.org/160/Parks-Recreation.