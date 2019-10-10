Girls, boys soccer, field hockey, runners win

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 2, Colchester 0: The Redhawks got two quick goals in the second half to beat Colchester on Saturday, Oct. 5, and remain unbeaten.

Josie Pecor (one assist) scored early in the second frame and Catherine Gilwee added an insurance tally 10 minutes later to give CVU (10-0) the win.

Maryn Askew earned the shutout with four saves.

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 3, Essex 1: CVU scored three unanswered goals to get past Essex on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Cullen Swett scored on a penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1 for the undefeated Redhawks (10-0-1), while Erik Stolen and James Schmidt each had a goal in the second half.

Jeff Barbic made two saves to earn the win in goal.

CVU also earned a win on Wednesday, defeating Rice 4-0. Jami Lashua, Jake Sinopli, Copper Whalen and Jacob Allaire each had a goal for the Redhawks.

FIELD HOCKEY

CVU 2, Essex 0: The Redhawks field hockey team made it five wins in a row with a 2-0 victory over Essex on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Lena Ashooh and Mackenzie Marcus each had a goal CVU, who move to 8-3. Hailey Chase added two assists and Sophia Stevens stopped four shots.

FOOTBALL

Middlebury 45, CVU 7: The Redhawks surrendered a 28-0 lead after the first quarter and could not mount a comeback in a loss to Middlebury on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Max Destito threw for 112 yards and one touchdown for the Redhawks, who move to 2-4. Destito found Angelos Carroll for the 4-yard touchdown catch for CVU’s lone score.

Tyler Buxton ran for two TDs for the Tigers (6-0) and Ian Ploof had 92 yards on four carries.

BOYS GOLF

The CVU boys golf team qualified for the Division I state championship tournament after turning in a first place finish at the qualifying match on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Nate Godbout finished with a 68 to earn medalist honors at the qualifying tournament at Stowe Country Club.

Alex Leonard had a 73, Evan Forrest a 75 and Kyle Rexford finished with a 86 to round out the top CVU golfers.

The Redhawks had a team score of 302 to finish first, Rice followed in second with a 331 and South Burlington was third with a 337. BFA-St. Albans, Burr and Burton and Spaulding also qualified.

CVU will look to win their second straight state championship on Thursday, Oct. 10, when they travel to The Quechee Club for the D-I championship tournament.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CVU 3, Lyndon 0: The CVU girls volleyball team rebounded from its first loss of the season with a win over Lyndon on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The Redhawks beat the Vikings in straight sets to move to 8-1. CVU won the first set 25-12, the second 2516 and the third 25-14 to claim the victory.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Champlain Valley cross country teams traveled to Thetford on Saturday, Oct. 5 for the Woods Trail Run, with the girls team winning the event and the boys team coming in second place.

Alicia Veronneau was top finisher for the Redhawk girls, coming in second place. Alice Larson was ninth to wrap up the CVU runners in the top 10.

On the boys side, the Redhawks came in second place behind U-32.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule: Oct. 10 – 16

THURSDAY, Oct. 10

Boys Golf – Division I State Championship, at The Quechee Club

Girls Soccer – at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball – vs. Enosburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball – at South Burlington, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

Boys Soccer – vs. BFA-St. Albans, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball – vs. Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Cross Country – at Manhattan (N.Y.) Invitational, 12 p.m.

Football – at Burr and Burton, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer – at South Burlington, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey – at South Burlington, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, Oct. 14

Girls Volleyball – at St. Johnsbury, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 15

Girls Soccer – vs. BFA-St. Albans, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball – vs. Rice, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16

Boys Soccer – vs. Mount Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball – vs. South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.