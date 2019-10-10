Lewis Creek Association presents ‘Lake Effect’ film and discussion

GLYNDA MCKINNON and KATE KELLY

Lewis Creek Association

Lewis Creek Association held a successful screening of “Toxic Puzzle” in January 2019. The Association now invites you to join them for a screening and discussion of the locally-produced documentary “Lake Effect”.

“Lake Effect” explores research from Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Dr. Elijah Stommel into a possible connection between blue-green algae blooms that are fed by excess phosphorus in lakes, and the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The documentary team, a father and daughter, has a direct connection with ALS, having had three family members die from the disease, and will be present at the screening.

Hear Stommel speak about current research into the possible connection between cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) and neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Stommel, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Neurology, Geisel School of Medicine Dartmouth-Hitchcock, is actively researching risk factors for ALS. His research is looking at gene and environmental interactions. UVM professors Dr. Jason Stockwell and Dr. Rachelle Gould, and Ph.D. student Natalie Flores will also be present, as will the filmmakers.

Dr. Jason Stockwell is a professor in the Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Vermont. He is the Director of UVM’s Rubenstein Ecosystem Science Laboratory at the Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.

Dr. Rachelle Gould is an assistant professor at UVM’s Rubenstein School of Environment and Natural resources where her studies focus on environmental learning and the nonmaterial values associated with people-ecosystem relationships.

Natalie Flores is a Ph.D. student at University of Vermont where she is studying the impacts of cyanobacteria blooms on the environment with a focus on understanding patterns of cyanotoxins in water, fish, air, and the potential effects of blooms on food webs.

Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to all, and will be held at the Ferrisburgh Town Offices and Community Center, 3279 Route 7, Ferrisburgh on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 5:30 – 8 p.m.