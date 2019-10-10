Mahana Magic’s Monster Bash

Mahana Magic is hosting its 10th annual Monster Bash Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at the Old Lantern in Charlotte. Those 21 years or older are invited to the spooky festivities that benefit Mahana Magic Foundation, which provides support to children and teenagers when a parent faces a cancer diagnosis. 

All proceeds from the event support the Mahana Magic’s programming, which includes a scholarship fund, camp fund and the Dream Fund, a newly created initiative for a parent to gift something special to their child before passing.

For tickets and more information, including the first Monster Bash Pre-Party, visit mahanamagic.org.

