Shelburne Police Log

Sept. 7

2:01 a.m. Police responded to Harbor Place on Shelburne Road where they mediated a child custody dispute.

11:44 a.m. Police are investigating a report of a possible burglary into a home on Spear Street.

1:41 p.m. A family member was reported missing while traveling from Shelburne to Washington state. A missing person report was filed, and a nationwide law enforcement bulletin was issued. The individual was found later that day.

3:04 p.m. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Birch Road. After speaking with the family, officers cited Dylan Mercier, age 19, of Shelburne, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of domestic assault.

11:20 p.m. Shelburne Police and highway personnel removed a tree blocking Harbor Road.

Sept. 8

7:35 p.m. Police assisted an intoxicated man on Shelburne Road, providing him a courtesy ride to a nearby home where he was released to a responsible adult.

10:04 p.m. Police took an intoxicated man on Harrington Avenue into protective custody and transported him to detox.

10:13 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Police, and UVM Rescue responded to a stove fire on Morgan Drive. The fire was extinguished.

10:38 p.m. Police checked out a call regarding an elderly man wearing dark clothing walking along Route 7 near Vermont Teddy Bear. They located the man and gave him a ride home.

11:39 p.m. Police took a theft report regarding a bicycle that was stolen from a home on Bay Road.

Sept. 9

9:43 a.m. Police are investigating a theft from a car on Aspen Circle.

10:26 p.m. Police took a report of another bicycle stolen from a home, this time on Falls Road.

10:37 a.m. Police received a report of a four-wheeler stolen from a home on Dorset Street. The vehicle was later found abandoned at a neighboring property.

11:26 p.m. Police received a report of a bicycle stolen from outside a home on Falls Road.

11:26 p.m. Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road. After speaking with those involved, Joshua Wakefield, age 38, of Essex, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, and charged with domestic assault. Wakefield was then taken into protective custody and transported to detox.

Sept. 10

12:01 a.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue put out a bonfire at a home on Hullcrest Road.

2:48 p.m. Police are investigating suspicious activity and possible theft reported at Vermont Teddy Bear Co. on Shelburne Road.

10:39 p.m. A bicycle was found abandoned on the sidewalk in front of a closed business on Shelburne Road. After checking the area, the bicycle was taken to the police department pending identification of the owner.

Sept. 11

1:06 a.m. Police encountered a suspicious person on a bicycle on Shelburne Road. The individual was identified and the bicycle seized pending notification of the owner. No charges were filed at the time.

9:54 a.m. A woman reported that her dog had been bitten by another dog in Shelburne. Animal Control was notified.

Sept. 12

11:46 a.m. A theft was reported at Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive. Police identified the individual involved and issued a trespass order. The investigation is continuing.

2:40 p.m. Police are investigating an incident involving a fraudulent check used at Shelburne Shopping Park.

7:47 p.m. Police stopped Everett White, age 37, of Hinesburg, for a traffic violation on Bostwick Road. White was taken to the police station and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Sept. 13

12:52 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man in the area of Shelburne Community School on Harbor Road, but they were unable to find the man.

6:13 p.m. After receiving a report of an intoxicated man on Locust Hill, police took the man into protective custody and transported him to detox.

Sept. 14

11:15 a.m. Police took a report of a theft from a vehicle on Hawley Road.

2:45 p.m. Police and fire were called to Pond Road where they helped free a cow stuck in mud.

Sept. 15

11:45 a.m. Police responded to the Days Inn on Shelburne Road where a theft was reported. Police identified the individual involved. Police are investigating.

5:11 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious man behind a business at the Shelburne Shopping Park, but they were unable to locate anyone.

7:06 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington Police on Shelburne Road with a woman threatening self-harm.

7:39 p.m. Police were called to the campground on Shelburne Road where someone at a campsite was yelling for help. Police located the individuals involved. No charges were filed.

10:36 p.m. Police mediated a situation between a man and woman arguing along Shelburne Road. No charges were filed.

Sept. 16

4:56 p.m. Police mediated a dispute between individuals on Penny Lane.

8:43 p.m. A caller from South Forty Road reported suspicious activity outside their home that activated exterior sensors. Police searched but found no one.

Sept. 17

12:18 a.m. Officers observed suspicious activity at the old Rice Lumber building. They identified several individuals and contacted the property owner.

8:11 a.m. Police, fire, rescue and dispatch personnel did a fire and safety presentation at the Lake Champlain Waldorf School.

9:42 a.m. Police mediated a dispute between individuals on Penny Lane.

10:42 a.m. Police took a fraud report from an individual on Fletcher Lane.

11:57 a.m. An individual came into the police station with a dog found near the intersection of Pond Road and Dorset Street. The owners were notified, and they came to pick up the animal.

4:31 p.m. Police officers worked a detail at a concert at Shelburne Museum.

Sept. 18

8:17 a.m. Police are investigating a report by an individual on Nashville Road who said they were threatened and harassed via electronic communication.

8:27 a.m. Police, fire, rescue and dispatch personnel did a fire and safety presentation at Shelburne Community School.

8:14 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check on an individual that appeared to be intoxicated on Acorn Lane. Charlotte Rescue was dispatched to transport the individual to the hospital.

Sept. 19

10:34 a.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a retail theft. Police responded and identified the individual involved and took enforcement action.

11:04 p.m. Police assisted South Burlington police with a possible suicidal individual in the area of Mapleleaf Lane.

Sept. 20

2:24 a.m. An officer observed suspicious activity at the old Rice Lumber building. Police located and identified several individuals.

9:39 a.m. Police responded to the area of Shelburne Road and Longmeadow Drive where a man and woman were reported to be fighting. Police determined that no assault had occurred. The man involved was found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Joseph Cox, age 35, of Shelburne, was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of violation of conditions of release.

12:10 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious woman who appeared to be looking in vehicles on Shelburne Road. Police identified the woman and issued a trespass notice.

11:01 p.m. A caller reported a suspicious woman who walked into the closed business on Shelburne Road through a rear door. The woman left when confronted. Police were unable to locate woman.

11:49 p.m. Police took a report of a mailbox damaged on Hullcrest Road.