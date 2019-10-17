Girls soccer still undefeated as Div. I championships loom

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

GIRLS SOCCER

CVU 2, South Burlington 0: Josie Pecor struck for two goals in the second half to lift CVU to a win over South Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Maryn Askew earned the shutout in goal with four saves. The Redhawks stay undefeated – and have allowed just two goals all season – with a 12-0 record.

Mercedes Rozzi stopped eight shots in goal for South Burlington (5-5-2).

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Champlain Valley earned another win, this one a 1-0 victory over Burlington.

Catherine Gilwee had the lone goal and Askew (seven saves) earned the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

South Burlington 3, CVU 1: The Redhawks had their five-game win streak snapped with a 3-1 loss to South Burlington on Saturday.

Flynn Hall had a goal for the Redhawks, who fall to 8-4. Sophia Stevens stopped 10 shots in goal.

Sam Crane had two goals for South Burlington, who move to 9-4 with the win.

FOOTBALL

Burr and Burton 55, CVU 27: Seth Boffa ran for over 200 yards and the CVU offense produced 27 points but it was not enough against high-powered Burr and Burton.

The 6-1 Bulldogs defeated the Redhawks 55-27 on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Boffa had a touchdown for CVU (2-5), while Chris Destito hit Ryan Canty and Angelos Carrol with touchdown passes.

Joey McCoy paced Burr and Burton with 386 yards passing, 55 yards rushing and eight total touchdowns (7 passing touchdown, 1 rushing touchdown).

BOYS SOCCER

CVU 4, BFA-St. Albans 0: Four different goal scorers found the back of the net for CVU in a win over BFA-St. Albans on Friday, Oct. 11.

Jami Lashua (one assist), Jack Sinopoli, Sam Johnson and Riley Gauthier each had a goal for the Redhawks (11-0-1).

Jett Barbic earned the shutout in goal with one save.

GIRLS GOLF

The Champlain Valley girls golf team finished in fifth place with a team score of 211 in the Division I state championship tournament on Wednesday at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club.

Taylor Hoar came in with a 103 and Courtney Vincent followed with a 108.

Rutland (191) captured the D-I crown, with North Country (194) and St. Johnsbury (195) in second and third place, respectively. Burr and Burton (203) was fourth and CVU followed in fifth.

CVU Weekly Sports Schedule: Oct. 17 – 21

THURSDAY, Oct. 17

Field hockey – at Middlebury, 3:45 p.m.

Boys volleyball – vs. Lyndon, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

Field hockey – vs. Rice, 3:45 p.m.

Girls soccer – vs. Essex, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball – at South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 19

Boys soccer – vs. St. Johnsbury, 11 a.m.

Cross Country – at Missisquoi, 2 p.m.

Football – vs. Essex (at South Burlington High School), 7 p.m.

MONDAY, Oct. 21

VPA Playoff Pairings released