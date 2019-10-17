News from Pierson Library

Let’s talk poetry at the library

Saturday, Oct.19 at 1:30 p.m.

The theme for this poetry discussion is “Apples, Leaves and Pumpkins.” Share a poem you’ve written or one you love from another poet along the lines of this theme with other members of the community. This program is open to children in grades 5 and up and adults. It will be hosted in the Merrill Community Living Room. Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette is now in his fourth and final year and will be presenting a capstone program in January, as well featuring his and his students’ work during his time as laureate.

Preserving family history through digital archiving

Starts Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.

Through discussion, sharing of practical knowledge, and hands-on work, you will learn the latest methods to maintain your valuable memories in a digital world.

The workshops cover digital archiving of photographs, documents and letters, audio (stories and music) and video/film. We will discuss standards and guidelines, the digitization process, and digital storage and maintenance options.

The workshops are part of a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. Shelburne resident Paul Irish will facilitate the discussion. Paul started working with digital images in the 1990s, posting photographs of events on the first CVU website. Since then he has archived over 1000 historical photographs of families, audio recordings, home movies, and collectible dolls. As a recent “graduate” of the Preservation 101 online course offered by the New England Document Conservation Center, Paul is “armed” with the latest digitizing methods and standards for document preservation.

Session dates and topics:

• Oct. 19: Session 1 – 10 a.m.; Introduction to Digital Archiving

• Session 2 – 11:30 a.m.; Focus on Photographs Part 1

• Oct. 26: Session 3 – 10 a.m.; Focus on Photographs Part 2

• Session 4 – 11:30 a.m.; Texts, Documents and Letters Part 1

• Nov. 2: Session 5 – 10 a.m.; Texts, Documents and Letters Part 2

Session 6 – 11:30 a.m.; Digital Storytelling and Audio Preservation Part 1

• Nov. 9: Session 7 – 10 a.m.; Digital Storytelling and Audio Preservation Part 2

• Session 8 – 11:30 a.m.; Archiving Video and Movies Part 1

• Nov. 16: Session 9 – 10 a.m.; Archiving Video and Movies Part 2

• Session 10 – 11:30 a.m.; Moving Forward – Technical and Storage

All workshops take place in the lower level of the newly renovated Town Hall in the new home of the Society.

The workshops are free and refreshments will be provided. You do not need to attend all 10 sessions; the sessions are self-contained in their content. The optimum number of participants is 20, so please let the historical society know if you’d like to attend via email at: shelburne1763@gmail.com.