Call for Rotary Halloween Parade floats

A key part of the annual Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Halloween Parade is the colorful, humorous, imaginative and creative bevy of floats that roll along the parade route in Shelburne village. The floats are the product of clubs, neighborhoods, associations, companies, businesses or anyone who would like to participate. They are carried on big trucks, little trucks, on wagons pulled by tractors. Some tell a story, some sell a product, and some are filled with fantasy.

This year, the Rotary Halloween Parade will be on Sunday, Oct. 27. Anyone wishing to register a float for the parade should contact Richard Fox, rfox@foxlawvt.com or call 802-448-0118. The floats should gather in the Shopping Park by 12:45 p.m. in preparation for the 2 p.m. parade.