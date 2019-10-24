CVU dominates statewide in the young sport of volleyball

LAUREN READ

Sports Correspondent

When Champlain Valley Union boys volleyball coach Jeff Boliba approached the high school seven years ago about starting a club program, he never imagined what the sport would become.

Then, CVU, along with a handful of schools like Vermont Commons and Enosburg, looked to spread the word about volleyball and build interest.

Now, the Redhawks will look for their fourth straight state title against an ever-increasing field of varsity teams.

“It’s really exciting, so far things are going as planned,” Boliba said. “The boys are responding well.”

Boliba, who helped shepherd the CVU program from a club seven years ago to varsity four years ago to back-to-back-to-back state championships, will step down after this season.

“It’s amazing how far it has come, when you do get the varsity status and you get people covering the sport and better officials and schools support it at another level, everything rises,” Boliba said.

CVU will also bid farewell to eight seniors – Daniel Watson, Jackson Konowitz, Ethan Harvey, Jacob Boliba, Baker Angstman, Noah Allen, Lars Jensen and Alden Randall – who helped to build the Redhawks program.

And they will look to go out the way they came in, as state champs. The Redhawks are undefeated and earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I state tournament.

CVU will open the postseason at home on Thursday, Oct. 24, in the quarterfinals against Rice. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.

“It’s great to see Rice come along, they are much improved,” Boliba said. “I am looking for the boys to stick to our game plan, play our type of volleyball.”

The road for the title will be tougher for the Redhawks, just because the sport has continued to improve in its four years of varsity status. Games have gotten more competitive in the regular season and Boliba does not expect that to change in the playoffs.

“I think as the sport continues to progress, we have tried to elevate our game and other teams have elevated their game,” Boliba said. “It has been great.”

CVU girls coach Jeanne Nauhemier has seen the same progression on the girls side of the sport.

“It’s been incredible to see individual players really grow over the four years,” the second-year coach said. “I started out reffing the first year volleyball was a varsity sport, so I’ve gotten to see the evolution of some of these power-house seniors from when they were getting their first touches as freshmen.”

The Redhawk girls, like the boys, have set the tone for volleyball across state. After winning the first-ever state title, CVU has appeared in the last two finals (they fell to Essex in both) and they look to go back again this year.

“When you’re in a top seed from a school with a reputation for winning, it can be challenging to be driven by neither entitlement nor fear,” Nauheimer said. “Especially as the skill level of volleyball rises across the state, teams have to know that it is not a given to make it past any step based solely on another team’s errors.”

CVU earned the No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament and will take on the winner of No. 7 Lyndon/No. 10 Rice on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. in the D-I quarterfinals.

“We saw a lot of success in our regular season, especially in the sets and matches we lost,” Nauheimer said. “Those close games were exciting, where we played some of our best volleyball, and definitely where we learned the most. We’re taking what we learned and kicking into a higher gear.”

Four years into varsity status in Vermont and the CVU programs will look to this postseason to cement their status as state frontrunners. But the two coaches remain aware that will get more difficult as the sport continues to progress – something that they are excited to see.

“The better the level of play in the state, the more and more younger players will want to learn, the more opportunities there will be to play, which will further increase the level of play,” Nauheimer said. “It becomes this beautiful, expanding circle that can really better the outcomes of all who step into it.

“I think that’s the biggest victory we can be after.”