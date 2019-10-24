Ellie Ramirez-Richer first in class at Easter States Exposition

Ellie Ramirez-Richer of Shelburne placed first in the Brown Swiss conformation class for fall yearlings and also won the Brown Swiss Junior Championship and Reserve Grand Championship last month at the regional 4-H dairy show held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass.

Ramirez-Richer, whose yearling is named Shelburne Dynamite Dippy, also took second place in her senior showing and fitting group.

Ramirez-Richer is part of the Vermont delegation that won this year’s Raymond Huling 4-H Dairy Herdmanship Award. Judges evaluate each state’s delegation on several criteria, including overall appearance of their designated barn area; cleanliness of animals, stalls and storage area; stall decorations and presentation of information; and courteous attitude of delegates and willingness to interact with fairgoers to answer their questions.

Winning championships is not new for Ramirez-Richer. In August, she captured Junior Champion and Grand Champion with this same Brown Swiss fall yearling at the State 4-H Dairy Show, held at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville.

In addition, at the 2018 Eastern States Expo, Ramirez-Richer won Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion for her Brown Swiss fall calf.

Ramirez-Richer is a student at Champlain Valley Union High School.