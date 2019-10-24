Fagan promoted to VP of philanthropy

The Vermont Community Foundation has promoted Stacie Fagan of Shelburne to vice president for philanthropy.

Fagan has been a senior philanthropic adviser at the statewide foundation since May 2018.

In her new role, Fagan will oversee all aspects of the community philanthropy group, which helps fundholders find and support causes they love. Fagan will also be a member of the Vermont Community Foundation’s senior management team.

“Since joining the Community Foundation, Stacie has very quickly demonstrated her formidable knowledge of how philanthropy strengthens, enriches and builds communities, and the positive impact that potential funders hope to have on the lives of their fellow Vermonters,” said Dan Smith, the foundation’s president and CEO. “We’re looking forward to Stacie’s continued leadership as we work together to close the opportunity gap in Vermont.”

Before joining the foundation, Fagan was vice president for development at Vermont PBS, directing the organization’s revenue strategy efforts. She has also held leadership positions at the American Wind Wildlife Institute, Environmental Defense Fund, Naropa University, Middlebury College and her alma mater, St. Lawrence University.

Fagan has participated in the Snelling Leadership Institute and the University of Vermont’s Leadership and Management certificate program. She is on the board of directors for the King Street Center in Burlington and on St. Lawrence University’s Alumni Executive Council.

The Vermont Community Foundation was established in 1986 as a permanent source of support for the state. It deals with hundreds of funds and foundations created by Vermonters to serve their charitable goals, and issues more than $12 million a year in grants in Vermont and beyond. For more information, visit vermontcf.org.