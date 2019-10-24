News from Pierson Library

Maxine Davis: Glass demonstration this Saturday

Ferrisburgh glass artist Maxine Davis has been exhibiting her glass art all around Shelburne. There are displays at the Shelburne Museum gift shop, the new Pierson library and the Shelburne Town Hall.

Davis has been working with fused glass in her home studio for the past seven years and has been involved in all types of art for almost 20 years. She uses color in her work, which gets everyone’s attention, and whimsy to make people smile. Her glass panels, which can measure from 4 x 6 inches to more than 20 x 20 inches, depict animals, scenery, people doing everyday things and more. Much of it reminds people of folk art: simple but expressive. Maxine’s work isn’t limited to panels. At her studio you can see bowls, platters, clocks, dishes, jewelry, drawer knobs and more. As a special treat, this Saturday, Oct. 26, Maxine will be in the library all day demonstrating how she works with glass to make wonderful objects. Drop by to visit with artist!

Friends’ Library Book Sale

Join us for Shelburne’s Semi-Annual Library Book Sale! This time, during Shelburne’s Halloween celebration weekend, in the Historic Town Hall, 5376 Shelburne Rd.

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Pierson Library. Thank you to everyone who donated materials for the sale and to the Friends for arranging this wonderful fundraiser.