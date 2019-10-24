Pizzagalli Properties to steer fire-rescue, market project

LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Correspondent

A key step in the effort to plan a new fire and rescue station along with a market and café project has been made with the choice of Pizzagalli Properties as the development company to steer the effort through the pre-construction phase.

The Shelburne Selectboard last week signed off on an updated purchase and sale agreement with Healthy Living Market and Café. In addition to revisions to some of the timeline details in the agreement, the board’s action included a statement that it approved of the grocer’s choice of Pizzagalli.

The unique public-private partnership for the project involves a joint effort on pre-development details such as site work, engineering and permitting. The town and retailer have chosen a roughly 5-acre lot on the southwest corner of U.S. Route 7 and Longmeadow Drive to locate a new Healthy Living Market and Café alongside a combined station for the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department and Shelburne Rescue. The latter would replace fire and rescue facilities in Shelburne village.

Voters in March approved spending up to $25,000 in tax dollars, along with a matching amount from the ambulance fund, to pay for pre-development work.

The revised agreement signed last week changed some of the deadlines outlined originally because the process to date has taken longer than anticipated. It initially called for enough of the preliminary steps to have been completed in order for the land purchase funding to be on the March Town Meeting Day ballot.

The new language specifies Nov. 3, 2020 – the day of next year’s general election – as the end target for asking voters to approve $650,000 to buy the land. Voters would consider a later item to pay for construction of the fire-rescue facility.

Healthy Living co-owner and general manager Eli Lesser-Goldsmith said he expects activity will move faster now that the developer has been selected.

“A lot has to happen,” said Bob Bouchard, development manager for Pizzagalli Properties.

Next steps involve assessing the site for issues that may arise in permitting and planning out site details such as access for vehicles and how stormwater will be managed.

Bouchard noted that there’s one area on the site where former Rice Lumber operations handled fuel for trucks. A storage tank has been removed but that spot needs attention to be sure any contamination from fuel has been addressed, Bouchard said.

Pizzagalli will oversee the civil engineering needed to prepare for local and state permitting review. That will require a building footprint from the fire-rescue committee. The project has already been through sketch plan review by the town Development Review Board.

Bouchard explained that the projects would separate once the lot is subdivided. Specific design details for the fire-rescue station will be needed when the town seeks its final permits for the facility itself, he explained.

A steering committee for the fire-rescue project made up of members of each department and town officials meets on the first Monday of the month at the town offices.