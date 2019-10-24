Pratt appeals BCA tax decision

LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Correspondent

A Shelburne man who disputed the property tax assessments for homes he owns in Lakeview Mobile Home park has appealed the decision by the town Board of Civil Authority.

Chris Pratt, who owns two mobile homes in the Shelburne Road park, claimed earlier this year that he should not be charged a property tax bill because he is not a member of the newly formed cooperative of homeowners in the park. The park transitioned to a co-op in February after residents formed the association and purchased the 8.6-acre park from former owner Lake Champlain Transportation Company.

Pratt’s properties were valued at $39,200 and $48,200 on his 2019 tax bill. The assessments include a land value of $28,700 for each lot that town Tax Assessor Ted Nelson calculated by dividing the $1.25 million purchase price the co-op paid for the park by its 64 units.

Pratt challenges that method for his circumstances because he did not join the co-op. His appeal also questions the calculations made prior to the co-op formation that included a miscellaneous assessment of $15,000 per lot for land value when the park was owned by Lake Champlain Transportation.

The Shelburne Board of Civil Authority denied Pratt’s property tax appeal in August after he challenged the calculation method under the cooperative.

Nelson said Pratt’s latest appeal was made through a state process that will involve a hearing before a state appraisal official to be scheduled in Shelburne in the coming months.

Pratt said his challenge is a matter of principle – that taxes on the land he rents should be reflected in rent he pays to the park, not in a payment to the town. He also challenges past practice that collected property taxes from residents who rented their home sites when the park was privately owned.

“This is about fairness and justice,” Pratt said.