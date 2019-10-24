Residents in Leadership Class of ‘20

The Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce announced their Leadership Champlain’s Class of 2020. Two residents of Shelburne, Andrea Kean, financial planning and analysis manager at Vermont Gas, and Major Michael Keys of the Vermont Air National Guard are part of the professional development and community engagement program founded by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce in 1988.

Over the course of ten months, Kean and Keys will explore issues facing different sectors of their community. According to the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, the program is designed to be a low-cost, high-impact professional development opportunity for member businesses to offer emerging leaders on their staff.