Zen Center to host Hunger Banquet

The Vermont Zen Center will host a Hunger Banquet Sunday, Nov. 3, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 480 Thomas Road. The event is an experiential opportunity to see firsthand the effects of poverty throughout the world. All funds raised through ticket sales and the silent auction will go to Feeding Chittenden, local food banks and Oxfam International.

When attendees arrive, they pick a card that designates whether they will sit in the low, middle or high-income group. The evening begins with readings which dramatize the different income levels, followed by brief talks about world hunger and access to resources such as health care, housing, education and jobs. After this part of the event, all the groups are invited to eat a full meal donated by local restaurants.

Unlike in the real world, no one will go home hungry.

According to the Zen Center, in Vermont, there are almost 60,000 people who live with food insecurity, including 15 percent of Vermont’s children. Hunger Free Vermont reports that more than 17,000 Vermont children living in food insecure homes.

The Hunger Banquet will feature and a silent auction including gift baskets, tickets to performances, and restaurant and store gift certificates among many other items.

This is the ninth Hunger Banquet sponsored by the Vermont Zen Center. The 2017 event raised $11,000, all of which was distributed to hunger aid organizations. Feeding Chittenden, the largest direct food provider in Vermont, serves over 12,000 people each year. Oxfam International is a confederation of 17 organizations working in over 90 countries to build a future free from poverty.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased online in advance at vermontzen.org. The minimum contribution is $35 per person, plus a canned or boxed vegetarian food item for the food shelf.