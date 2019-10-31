Mental health support training

NAMI Vermont will host Family Support Group facilitator training Nov. 16 and 17 in Williston. The organization is the independent Vermont chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a statewide non-profit, grassroots, volunteer organization comprised of family members, friends and individuals affected by mental illness. The registration deadline for the training is Nov. 7.

Training is free for NAMI Vermont members, who must be 18 years of age or older and have a loved one with a mental health condition. Mileage will be reimbursed.

“The huge majority of our volunteers are not in the mental health field, but rather have the ‘lived experience.’ We request that facilitators are willing to volunteer for a minimum of a year with us,” said NAMI of Vermont Program Director Nick Martin. “But as you can imagine, many people serve much longer – and that’s great!”

NAMI Family Support Group meetings are free, monthly 90-minute support groups of family and friends of individuals living with a mental health condition where they can talk frankly about their challenges and help one another through their learned wisdom and coping strategies. Participants are encouraged to share actively in the work of the group. The support group meetings offer a safe and confidential place to give family members and friends the support they need. With their shared experiences, family members can better understand and support their loved ones living with a mental health condition while maintaining their own well-being.

NAMI Vermont’s programs are made possible in part by a grant from the Vermont Department of Mental Health. For more information, contact NAMI Vermont at 802-876-7949 or visit www.namivt.org.