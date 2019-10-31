Speak directly to your legislators

The Shelburne Democrats are hosting a legislative listening session Nov. 12, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Shelburne Public Library, 5376 Shelburne Road. All are welcome to attend.

According to Cate Cross, chair of the Shelburne Democrats, the intent of the event is to give community members a way to access their legislators in order to share what is important to them in the coming legislative session. Formatted as a “speed dating” style session, the public will have access to each table with a different topic and legislator for about 10 minutes.

“The topics we will discuss were voted on by the public at our booth during our annual Shelburne Day Farmers Market,” said Cross. “Topics include water quality, paid family leave, minimum wage, affordable housing, paid higher education and gun control, among others. We are expecting most of our six Chittenden County Senators and our two Shelburne House Representatives to attend.”