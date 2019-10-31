Veteran’s Day ceremony in Shelburne

There will be a brief ceremony celebrating Veterans’ Day at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. The ceremony has a twofold purpose. It will be a means to honor all veterans who have served their country and to dedicate the two new granite markers noting the names of those from Shelburne who were in the service of their country in World War I and World War II. It will be conducted at the monument regardless of the weather. The ceremony will be presided over by Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, USA, Ret.