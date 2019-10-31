Veteran’s Day ceremony in Shelburne

By on No Comment

There will be a brief ceremony celebrating Veterans’ Day at the Shelburne Veterans’ Monument at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. The ceremony has a twofold purpose. It will be a means to honor all veterans who have served their country and to dedicate the two new granite markers noting the names of those from Shelburne who were in the service of their country in World War I and World War II. It will be conducted at the monument regardless of the weather. The ceremony will be presided over by Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, USA, Ret.

 

Veteran’s Day ceremony in Shelburne added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.