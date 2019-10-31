Walsh wins state golf championship

For the second year in a row, Rice Memorial High School senior Mike Walsh has been crowned a state champion.

The Shelburne native snagged the Division I state individual title at the 2019 high school boys golf championships Oct. 10 at The Quechee Club.

Walsh carded a 72, the only player in either division to shoot even on the day and secured the individual title with a par on the 465-yard No. 18 hole.

He also led his teammates Patrick Walsh, Robbie Robinson, Kiaran Connolly and Hunter Higgins to a second-place win among the D-1 teams.

“It was a pretty tough day, the course was tricky, and the competition was tight the whole time,” Walsh said. “But it was pretty cool to finish with a win.”

Walsh pointed to his coach the Rev. Dallas St. Peter as a critical part of his success this season.

“Fr. Dallas really taught us about the game and did a lot for us,” Walsh said. “He’s a really great guy.”

Though his first D-1 State title, this isn’t the first time he’s been crowned a state champion. In 2018, he took home a first-place win at the Division II State Championships.

Walsh has just committed to play golf at the Division 1 level for Lafayette College in Easton, Pa.