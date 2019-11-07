COMMUNITY

BURLINGTON

Greek Orthodox Church

Take-Out Dinner & Pastry Sale

Nov. 9: 10 a.m. Pastry sale. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Chicken Souvlaki, gyro, falafel, vegetarian platters, salad, rice pilaf. Corner of Ledge Road and South Willard St. 802-862-2155

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

• Nov. 8: 2 p.m. Celebration, new Center for the Environment; outdoor courtyard/tree nursery area between Dion Family Student Center, Joyce and Alliot Halls.

• Nov. 16: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Annual International Festival. Performances and cuisine from Africa, East Asia. Europe, Latin America, Pacific Islands, and South Asia. Ross/Tarrant Center.

• Nov. 17: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “A Cause for Paws” cafe fundraiser for All Breed Dog Rescue. Alliot Student Center Full Lobby.

One Winooski Park. 654-2000, smcvt.edu

HINESBURG

United Church of Hinesburg

Blood Donation Event

Nov. 14: 12:30 to 6 p.m. American Red Cross blood drive, all blood types needed, redcrossblood.org Route 116.

Hinesburg Nursery School

Family Fundraiser Night

Nov. 14: 4 to 9 p.m. Papa Nicks. Twenty percent of proceeds go toward playground redesign. Raffle.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Democrats

Legislative Listening Session

Nov. 12: 7 to 8 p.m. All welcome. “Speed dating” style session. 10-minute access to each table (different topic and legislator). Shelburne Public Library, 5376 Shelburne Road. Cate Cross, Chair, Shelburne Democrats, 617-970-2168;

catecdesign@gmail.com

RSVP Bone Builders

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 10 to 11 a.m. Fight osteoporosis, improve balance. Sponsored by United Way of Northwest Vermont, taught by trained volunteer instructors. Free. No registration required. Shelburne United Methodist Church, 30 Church St., Katharine Stockman, kastockman@aol.com.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Faith United Methodist Church

Holiday Bazaar and Tag Sale

Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plus cookie walk and bake sale. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Soups and sandwiches. 899 Dorset St. Valerie Kuentzel, 802-999-6864, vkuentzel@comcast.net; faithsbvt.org

Community Lutheran Church

Annual Craft Fair and Bazaar

Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, used books, toys, attic treasures. Cafe: homemade soups and desserts; eat in or take out., 1560 Williston Road. Debra Kruger, krugtwo@msn.com, 802-343-9809.

Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School

Holiday Bazaar

Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Third annual. Benefits MS Society and softball team trip. Food, raffle, crafters, 50-plus vendors, food/bake sale. Cafeteria/gym. 550 Dorset St. facebook.com

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Bobbin Mill Community Room, 234 South Champlain St., Burlington

Chittenden County Historical Society presents filmmaker, author and society member James R. “Jim” Jones and his a colorful and meticulously researched PowerPoint program on the life and times of Lake Champlain navigation, the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Adirondack hotels and industry, two railroads- KAC & LC and D & H and the region’s highway development. The colorful 5.6-mile Keeseville, Ausable Chasm and Lake Champlain Railroad hauled several U.S. Presidents, was featured in silent film era serials and moved heavy granite cornerstones for famous landmarks from 1890 to 1924. For a time, nearly 50,000 annual passengers rode its standard-gauge rails over a spectacular 158-foot-high cantilever bridge above Ausable Chasm. Join the historical society for a memorable journey from Burlington, Vermont’s waterfront, across the lake, to New York’s Ausable River Valley. Free. For more information: Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or 878-4088. Above, a postcard of the Vermont III and the Ticonderoga at the Champlain Transportation Company steamboat wharf in the early twentieth century.

EXHIBITS

BURLINGTON

Burlington City Arts

• To Feb. 8, 2020: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art” and “Travis Shilling: Tyrannosaurus Clan”

• Nov. 13: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Art & Conversation: “Transcendent” artist Sandy Sokoloff, art activity for adults 50-up. 6 to 7 p.m. Gallery Talk: UVM Prof. Dr. John Seyller, “Shahzia Sikander.”

802-865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org.

135 Church St.

The Gallery at Main Street Landing

Martin Seehuus, “Far Away and Moving Very Fast” and Alexei Dmitriev, “Dubus.”

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cornerstone Building, 3 Main St. mainstreetlanding.com; 391-4083

COLCESTER

Saint Michael’s College

“In Oscillation”

Nov. 7: 5 p.m. Talk by Amelié Brindamour, Montreal-based artist, Cheray Science Hall 101; gallery reception follows at McCarthy Arts Center. 6 p.m. Artist talk. McCarthy Art Gallery. smcvt.edu

JERICHO

Emile A. Gruppe Gallery

To Nov. 24: Tom Waters, “Forest, Field & Stream,” landscapes in oil.

Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment. 22 Barber Farm Road. 899-3211, emilegruppegallery.com.

MIDDLEBURY

The Jackson Gallery at

Town Hall Theater

To Nov. 10: Oil paintings by Peter K.K. Williams. Monday through Saturday, noon to five, and an hour before any public events. 68 S. Pleasant St. 382-9222, townhalltheater.org.

FILM

BURLINGTON

Anime Night

Second Friday of the month. Animated shows from Japan; four or more episodes. Discussion follows. Enter through side door. 777-9012, lazerem91@gmail.com. Laboratory B, 266 Pine St.

COLCHESTER

Saint Michael’s College

Nov. 11: 7 p.m. Senegalese Film Festival, Moussa Bocoum, filmmaker and activist, “Senegalese Cinema.” Farrell Room, Saint Edmund’s Hall. Cheray Science Hall 101. smcvt.edu

KIDS

BERLIN

Berlin Elementary School

Fall Scholastic Chess Tournament

Nov. 16: Open to all abilities for kids in grades K through 12.

vtchess.info/events/17th_berlin_vy_fall_scholastic.htm

BURLINGTON

Flynn Free Family Saturdays

Nov. 16: Red Kite Green Mountain, for young people on the autism spectrum and their caregivers. Local artists and educators; beautiful interactive puppets.

10 to 11 a.m. Musical programs. Main Lobby of the MainStage. Free; pre-registration suggested. 802-86-FLYNN, flynntix.org

Burlington City Arts Center

Family Art Saturday

Fourth Saturday of the month: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-in art activities. 865-7166, burlingtoncityarts.org. 135 Church St.

SHELBURNE

Charlotte-Shelburne

Cub Scout Pack 607

Tuesday meetings: 6 to 7 p.m. Age 5 to 11 and their adults. Learn camping and hiking skills. Annual dues. All Souls Interfaith Gathering, 291 Bostwick Farm Road. Contact Liz Carney: 922-4445, packcomchairpack607@gmail.com

WILLISTON

Student Poetry Slam!

Nov. 20: 5:30 p.m. Students in grades K-12; read up to two original poems not to exceed three minutes per poem per themed category: nature, including animals; short epic (adventure poems), personal (experience or story), poet’s choice (miscellaneous). Judged by panel of local writers. Prize for winners of different age groups chosen in each category. Free event. Dorothy Alling Memorial Library, 21 Library Lane.

Pre-register: 802-878-4918.

MEETINGS

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Green Mountain Chapter

Embroiderers’ Guild of America

Nov. 13: 9:30 a.m. All abilities. First meeting free. Bring bag lunch and project to work on. Learn about the Queen stitch. Car-pooling available from many areas. Ascension Lutheran Church, 95 Allen Road. 922-8936, gmc.vt.ega@gmail.com

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 to 4 p.m., Pizzagalli Center, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne

In celebration of the special exhibition “Time Lapse: Contemporary Analog Photography,” join featured photographers for an exploration of their work, followed by an audience Q&A. The Time Lapse exhibit celebrates the work of 13 international and national contemporary artists who use the darkroom as a type of laboratory and find inspiration in the vast array of 19th-century photographic processes, from daguerreotypes to photograms. Exhibit open through March 8, 2020. 985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org.

MUSEUMS

BURLINGTON

ECHO Leahy Center

for Lake Champlain

• Wednesdays: 11-11:30 a.m. Science & Stories, except no program on Nov. 13 or 27.

• Nov. 9 and 10: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. STEM Festival. Celebrate a weekend of testing, spinning, cranking, building and creating. Activities for all ages.

• Nov. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sled Dogs Live. Welcome the October Siberians Sled Dogs. Learn about this incredible team of huskies before meeting them up-close on our terrace.

Through Jan. 5, 2020: Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab. Interactive explorations.

Free with admission or membership. College St. 864-1848, echovermont.org

Fleming Museum

University of Vermont

• Nov. 8: noon. “Rock, Paper, Scissors.” Luis Calderin, Director of Youth and Audience Engagement at XQ Institute.

• To Dec. 13: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul: Selections from the Light Work Collection” and “Resist! Insist! Persist!”

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: noon to 4 p.m. $3 students and seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; age 6 and under free. 61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming/

MUSIC

Social Band

“Measure of the Stars”

Songs of Dreams and Visions

• Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. – United Church of Hinesburg

• Nov. 10: 3 p.m. – College Street Congregational Church, Burlington

Burlington area’s lively band of singers presents a concert with exploring dreams in a variety of forms. Proceeds support Social Band, a nonprofit with a mission to present a cappella choral music

to the public.

$15 in advance, $18 day of concert. https://socialband-fall19.eventbrite.com. www.socialband.org

BURLINGTON

Scrag Mountain Music

The Lullaby Project

Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. Come as you are. Pay what you can. Donations collected at intermission. Reservations: scragmountainmusic.org Burlington City Hall, Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St.

University Concert Band

• Nov. 8: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. University Concert Band. D. Thomas Toner, conductor. Free.

• Nov. 9: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. University Symphony Orchestra. Yutaka Kono, conductor.

• Nov. 10: 3 to 4 p.m. Vermont Wind Ensemble, D. Thomas Toner, conductor.

Recital Hall, 384 S. Prospect St. UVM Music: 802-656-2295.

College Street

Congregational Church

Aurora Chamber Singers Concert

Nov. 9: 7:30 p.m. J.S. Bach Magnificat, Vivaldi Gloria, Baroque Chorus, Soloists, and Orchestra. Charlotte Singer: Dan Rosen. Conducted by David Neiweem. $25. 265 College St. Bill Harwood, 343-3856, info@aurorachambersingers.org.

Young Tradition Vermont

Nov. 15: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse fuse music from Québec and Cape Breton, adding original compositions to the mix. $20 suggested donation. Space limited. Reservations: mark.sustic@gmail.com. younttraditionvermont.org; Burlington Violin Shop, 23 Church St.

Cathedral Church of St. Paul

Cathedral Arts

Nov. 12: Noon. Champlain Consort; Renaissance and Elizabethan music on period instruments.

Tuesdays: noon to 1 p.m. Free; bring bag lunch, coffee and tea provided.

2 Cherry St., corner of Battery. 864-0471, info@cathedralarts.org, cathedralarts.org.

CHARLOTTE

Charlotte Grange #398

Third Tuesday: 7 p.m. Acoustic Open Mic. Sign up: Mike Walker, mjwalker@gmavt.net. Charlotte Grange on Facebook.

2858 Spear St.

ESSEX JUNCTION

Essex Alliance Church

Pre-Conference Concert

VT Conference On Christianity And The Arts

Nov. 8: 6:30 p.m. Doors open. 7 p.m. Katie Hutson, poet (“Now I Lay Me Down To Fight”) and cancer survivor, and husband Kenny Hutson, professional Nashville singer-songwriter. Songs of authenticity, struggle, and hope. By donation ($25 suggested for non-conference attendees; $10 attendees). 37 Old Stage Road. 802-878-8213, essexalliance.org

HINESBURG

Rick & The All-Star Ramblers

Western Swing Band

Nov. 24: 1 p.m. Great Vermont Barn Dance TV show taping with Rick Palieri. Free. 802-864-6674. Hinesburg Town Hall, 10632 VT-116.

OUTDOORS

Green Mountain Club

Hike Outing

• Nov. 9: Mt Mansfield: Difficult hike. Strong pace. 5 miles. 3000’ elevation gain. Robynn Albert, robynnalbert@hotmail.com.

• Nov. 10: Camels Hump via Monroe Trail: Difficult hike. 6.8 miles. 2700’ elevation gain. Kim Farone, kfarone@yahoo.com. For more information go to gmcburlington.org.

CHARLOTTE

Lewis Creek Association

• Nov. 14: 6 to 7 p.m. Mike Kline, Fluvial Matters, LLC. Carpenter-Case Library.

• Nov. 16: 2 to 3 p.m. Field Trip/site visit. Open to all interested in improving the quality of fish and wildlife habitat and preserving refugia locations. Kate Kelly, 488-5203, lewiscreekorg@gmail.com; lewiscreek.org.

MIDDLEBURY

Vermont State Game Wardens

Operation Game Thief

Nov. 10: noon to 3 p.m. Second day of Vermont’s youth deer hunting weekend. Mobile exhibit at G. Stone Motors, Route 7. Some lifetime hunting licenses, hats, shirts, free meal for kids. Operation Game Thief program sponsored by Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Rewards paid for information leading to arrests. Protect wildlife resources; report wildlife law violators: 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378), toll-free.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Stunt Kite Fliers and

Archery Hobbyists

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon. All skill levels. Meet at Presto Music Store, Blue Mall, 166 Dorset St. Free. David, 658-0030.

TALKS

BURLINGTON

Roland Batten Memorial Lecture

The Circumstances of Design and Reality

Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m. 20th annual. James Cutler, FAIA, founding partner of Cutler Anderson Architects of Bainbridge Island, Wash. Understanding the choreography of place, materials and the client’s goals in creating unique works. Contois Auditorium, 149 Church St. 658-2775.

Alliance Francaise of the Lake

Champlain Region

Emma Jacob’s Book Event

Nov. 9: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Author and illustrator of “The Little(r) Museums of Paris.” Talk will be in English and French. Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. For more info: aflcr.org.

43 King St.

Chittenden County Historical Society

Influence of Early Railroads

Nov. 10: 2 p.m. James R. “Jim” Jones, PowerPoint program, “The Influence of Early Railroads on Lake Champlain Commerce.” Bobbin Mill Apartments Community Room, 234 S. Champlain St. Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or

878-4088. cchsvt.org

Community Medical School

The Robert Larner, M.D., College of Medicine

University of Vermont

• Nov. 12: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “How Knowledge, Belief, & Truth Impact Medical Practice,” Eike Blohm, M.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery. Sullivan Classroom, Medical Education Building (Room 200), UVM Larner College of Medicine, 89 Beaumont Ave. med.uvm.edu

The Marna and Stephen Wise Tulin

2019 Fall Community Education Series

Nov. 13: 6 to 7:30 p.m. “An Overview of Cannabidiol (CBD) — Magic Elixir or Not?” Panel presentation: Paul Jerard, PA-C, founder of the Vermont Cannabinoid Clinic; Dr. Clayton D. English, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP, BCGP, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Albany College of Pharmacy, Health Sciences. Moderated by Sandra Steingard, M.D. 1 Howard St. RSVP: facebook.com/events/2905997506082280; howardcenter.org/community-education/community-education-series-fall-2019/

The Alliance at Vermont Law School

• Nov. 14: Online registration deadline: eventbrite.com/e/stonewall-at-50-a-half-century-of-lgbt-civil-rights-advocacy-tickets-74156053753

• Nov. 16: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Symposium: “Stonewall at 50: A Half-Century of LGBT+ Civil Rights Advocacy.” Free. Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center,

60 Lake St.

Vermont Humanities Council

Memoirist Kiese Laymon

Nov. 15: 7:30 Free talk by essayist and novelist Kiese Laymon whose memoir “Heavy” was named Best Book of 2018. Open to the public. No registration required. University of Vermont, Ira Allen Chapel. vermonthumanities.org.

Vermont Humanities Council

46th Annual Fall Conference

Nov. 15 and 16: “Searching for Home: Journeys, Quests and Migrations.

UVM, Dudley H. Davis Center. 262-2626, vermonthumanities.org.

COLCHESTER

Vermont Genealogy Library

Talks 10:30 a.m. to noon

• Nov. 9: Ed McGuire, Using DNA Networks to Solve Brick Walls.

• Nov. 16: Pam and Dick Malone, Genning Evernote Off the Ground.

• Nov. 23: Marcie Crocker, Using myheritage.com

Open for research: Tuesday, 3 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dupont Hall, Fort Ethan Allen, 377 Hegeman Ave. 310-9285, vtgenlib.org.

Saint Michael’s College

• Nov. 14: 4 p.m. Prof. Sharon Lamb, author, counselor and psychology professor, reads from new memoir, “The Not Good Enough Mother.” Farrell Room, Saint Edmund’s Hall.

• Nov. 14: 4:30 p.m. Annual Saint Edmund Lecture. Prof. Joseph Creamer, Ph.D., from the University of Albany, N.Y. Dion Family Student Center /Roy Event Center. 6 p.m. Reception. smcvt.edu

MIDDLEBURY

Mahaney Arts Center

• Nov. 8: 7:30 p.m. NER Out Loud. Students from Oratory Now read selections from New England Review. Reception in Dance Theatre follows. Free.

• Nov. 13: 4:30 p.m. Tintoretto at 500: Celebrating a Venetian Renaissance Master. Robert Echols ’69, curator of landmark retrospective shows in Venice and Washington, honors the 500th anniversary of the birth of Jacopo Tintoretto. Room 125. Free.

• Nov. 15: 12:15 p.m. “The Problem of Orphan Antiquities.” Elizabeth Marlowe, Professor of Ancient and Medieval Art and Director of the Museum Studies Minor at Colgate University. Dance Theatre and

Lower Lobby. 72 Porter Field Road. middlebury.edu/arts, 802-443-3168.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos

Fifth Biennial Transparency Tour

Nov. 7: 6 to 8 p.m. Public’s right to know; discussion and training; Open Meeting Laws and Public Records Act. Ilsley Public Library, Community Room, 75 Main St. sec.state.vt.us

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Charlotte Garden Club

Mandatory Composting in Vermont

Nov. 12: 10 a.m. Lauren Layne, Community Outreach Coordinator, Chittenden Solid Waste Company. All welcome. Refreshments. Pierson Library meeting room, 5376 Shelburne Road. Ann Mead, 985-2657.

SOUTH BURLINGTON

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE)

Fall Speaker Series

• Nov. 8: “Compelling Women in Burlington’s History,” Britta Tonn, Architectural Historian.

• Nov. 15: “The Fourth National Climate Assessment: Observations and Implications for the Northeast and Vermont,” Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Vermont State Climatologist; Professor of Geography, UVM.

THEATER

BURLINGTON

Girls Nite Out Productions

“The Sleepover ~ A Comedy of Marriage”

Nov. 7 – 16: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and Nov. 16, 2 p.m. matinee. A ridiculously funny comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley. An overnight marriage retreat goes hilariously off the rails. Tickets at girlsniteoutvt.com and 802-393-GNOP. Main Street Landing, Black Box Theater,

60 Lake St.

Lyric Theatre

“The Addams Family”

Nov. 7, 8, 9: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10: 1 p.m. Musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ cartoons. “The Addams Family, a new musical” kicks off Lyric’s 46th Season – the Season of Mischief. They’re creepy and they’re kooky; they also sing and dance. The Flynn Center Mainstage, 153 Main St., Tickets and info: lyrictheatrevt.org.

SHELBURNE

Shelburne Players

“The Secret Garden”

Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23. Director Beth Curtis. Sylvia Ashby adaptation of book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. A spoiled young orphan sent to live with her brooding uncle at Misselthwaite Manor, discovers a hidden neglected garden. $18 general, $15 seniors and students. 802-343-2602, Shelburne Town Center activity room, 5420 Shelburne Road. shelburneplayers.com

SOUTH BURLINGTON

South Burlington High School

SB’s Got Talent

Nov. 8: 7p.m. Seventh annual; student performances. Tickets at the door: $5 adults, $2 students. Benefits Academic Boosters. 550 Dorset St. 802-652-7000.