News from Pierson Library

Community Gallery: AIA-VT Design Awards 2019

The Vermont Chapter of the American Institute of Architects presents its Design Awards Showcase 2019 exhibit in the community gallery during the month of November. Come by and be inspired by the innovative designs that mix the contemporary and vernacular in new and innovative ways.

Meet your Legislators

Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

Come by and meeting your elected representatives in a casual, conversational setting in the library’s new community room.

Beanie Boo Club

Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 3:30 p.m.

For kids ages 6 and up Sign up to sail away into the land of Beanie Boos on a Beanie Boo yacht of your own creation. Enjoy snacks and music and use assorted craft supplies to create a cruise ship for your favorite Beanie Boo. Call to register at 985-5124

Second Wednesdays: Classical Music Encounters

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7-8 p.m.

Whether you’re an experienced classical musician or have never heard classical music before, Classical Music Encounters is right for you. Twin brothers Henry and Nathan Wu present a performance of classical music works for piano, violin, and cello from various periods in history. Selections from Bach, Mozart, Saint-Saens and more. Come learn about the beauty of classical music and why it still matters today.

This program is part of the library’s Second Wednesdays series, presenting marquee programs on the second Wednesday of each month from October to May in the renovated 1927 Town Hall. Free, no tickets needed.