Police officers struggle with combative driver

An early morning traffic stop on Shelburne Road resulted in a South Burlington man’s arrest on several charges last week including multiple assaults on police officers.

No one was seriously injured in the incident that occurred Oct. 30 after Shelburne Officer Bob Lake stopped a vehicle that he said was going 75 mph in a 40 mph stretch near Harbor Place.

Lake said a few minutes before 3 a.m., he stopped a southbound white Honda Civic driven by 33-year-old Christopher Wright of South Burlington.

“Mr. Wright became combative and resisted the officers’ attempts to take him into custody,” Lake said.

Lake radioed for assistance from both Shelburne and South Burlington police units. Shelburne Officer Brian Fox responded along with Sgt. Chris Bataille, Officer Aaron Schwartz and Cpl. Karen Chevalier from South Burlington.

During the struggle, Lake said, Wright kicked Fox, bit Bataille and spat upon Chevalier. Wright was eventually taken into custody and transported to UVM Medical Center for evaluation. None of the police officers were seriously injured, Lake said.

Wright was arraigned on Oct. 31 in Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division. He pleaded innocent to the charges of driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and simple assault with bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer. According to court documents, the DUI charge was amended to careless and negligent operation following the arraignment.