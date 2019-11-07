Shelburne Police Log

Editor’s note: Below are entries from the Shelburne Public Safety Log for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. The Shelburne News condenses log entries from police, fire and rescue for space and importance.

Sept. 28

10:11 a.m. A flagger at a paving site on Shelburne Road at Falls Road reported a truck had intentionally run a stop sign. Police located the vehicle and took enforcement action.

4:26 p.m. Police took a report and notified animal control that an individual was bitten by a dog at Tenneybrook Square a few days earlier.

4:28 p.m. Multiple callers reported a suspicious man on Shelburne Road and Locust Hill wearing a cowboy hat and a bandana covering his face. He was described as using his hand to simulate shooting at passing tractor-trailers. Police were dispatched but could not locate the individual.

7:08 a.m. Police checked out a report of an abandoned vehicle on Farm Barn Lane. A witness reported seeing a woman driving the vehicle earlier and that she appeared disoriented. A search of the area included U.S. Coast Guard assistance along the shoreline. The woman was found a few hours later and transported to the hospital by Shelburne Rescue for evaluation.

Sept. 29

6:36 p.m. Police were called to mediate a dispute at a store on Shelburne Road.

Sept. 30

4:59 p.m. Kinney Drugs on Executive Drive reported a theft. Police responded and identified the individuals involved. No criminal charges were filed.

6:14 p.m. At a traffic stop on Shelburne Road at Allen Road, police arrested and charged Sonam Tamang, age 23 of Burlington, with driving while intoxicated.

7:40 p.m. A caller from Acorn Lane asked for help with intoxicated neighbors at her residence who were refusing to leave. Police found one woman incapacitated due to intoxication. She refused help from Shelburne Rescue. Police eventually took her into protective custody and transported her to the hospital.

Oct. 1

12:48 a.m. Shelburne Rescue along with Hinesburg First Response responded to a medical emergency at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg. Shelburne Rescue transported a patient to the hospital.

2:40 a.m. Police are investigating a complaint of erratic driving and threatening behavior by a motorist against another driver on Irish Hill Road and Pond Road.

6:05 p.m. Shelburne Fire and Rescue assisted a man in a wheelchair needing help at the yacht club on Harbor Road.

7:21 a.m. Kinney Drugs reported two possibly intoxicated persons in the store. The two women involved left prior to police arrival but officers later located them and released them.

Oct. 2

1:05 a.m. Police were called to mediate a harassment dispute between individuals in neighboring rooms at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.

4:28 a.m. Kinney Drugs reported two individuals had stolen items from the store. Police located the individuals who had already left the store when police arrived. An investigation is continuing.

Oct. 3

2:40 p.m. Police assisted Vermont State Police with a residential burglar alarm on Hills Point Road in Charlotte.

8:22 p.m. Shelburne Police attempted to stop a pick-up truck which had been in the area of a robbery and failed to stop for a South Burlington police officer on Shelburne Road. The vehicle attempted to elude police, travelling south on Shelburne Road for approximately two miles before turning back north. The vehicle eventually stopped after striking a Shelburne Police cruiser. The driver, Raymond Precourt, 66, of Shelburne, was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, negligent operation, and attempting to elude. Police determined that neither Precourt nor his vehicle had any involvement in the robbery. The Shelburne cruiser sustained minor damage; there were no injuries.

Oct. 4

2:12 p.m. Police assisted with having an unwanted guest removed at Harbor Place on Shelburne Road.

3:43 p.m. Shelburne Rescue requested a driver safety check for potential new members.

7:34 p.m. An officer encountered a vehicle stopped along Depot Road at Harbor Road spoke with the driver who they took into custody. Police issued a citation to Janelle Sticker-McCann, 26 of Burlington, to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge of driving while intoxicated.

7:37 p.m. Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Sage Court. It was determined to be normal operations at the brewery.

11:05 p.m. Acting on a tip from South Burlington police, Shelburne Police responded to Harbor Place to check on a woman believed to be threatening self-harm. She told officers she did not intend self-harm and refused services.