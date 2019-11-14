Board expects tight budget-building ahead: Bay Road tunnel to remain two-way

LISA SCAGLIOTTI

Correspondent

The Shelburne Selectboard got a preview Tuesday, Nov. 12, of some of the key costs it will need to plan for when next year’s budget is built.

A short list of significant fixed costs for 2020-21 prepared by the town finance director included increasing health, liability and workers compensation insurance, debt payments, and stormwater mitigation projects.

Together, the list points to a budget increase of 4% before town officials even hear from department heads with their budget requests for next year. The board is scheduled to meet all day Dec. 11 to hear from each department with input for the budget that voters will consider on Town Meeting Day in March.

“My message is we have a big challenge ahead of us,” Town Manager Lee Krohn said.

Selectboard Chair Jerry Storey also noted that a new labor contract with the police department and a prospective land purchase for a new fire-rescue station should be included in the equation.

“We had this challenge last year and everybody responded very well,” Storey said.

Shelburne’s town budget for the current year is just over $9.5 million. Voters last March approved the proposed budget with a 4% increase along with several separate spending items to reach that total.

Storey said getting the big-picture view now helps set expectations.

“I think this is a really good stage-setter,” he said.

Bay Road underpass still two-way

The board revisited an item that isn’t likely to cost a great deal in the near-term but continues to cause concern and confusion among motorists in town.

The low and narrow Bay Road underpass has come up again with the board regarding how it is marked and managed. After much study with different approaches tested a few years ago, the current configuration has the spot – a tight fit for two vehicles to pass simultaneously – marked for two-way traffic. Stop signs sit on either side of the short tunnel.

But, after stopping, some drivers prefer to wait and take turns with oncoming vehicles, while others proceed together. Selectboard members agreed that neither approach is ideal.

“People are treating it like a one-way,” said board member Colleen Parker, who advocated for clearer markings to indicate how to navigate the spot.

The discussion resulted in a consensus to repaint the dividing line between lanes through the underpass and to ask Krohn to look into new options for signs that can clearly indicate two-way traffic is allowed, while possibly advising drivers to be cautious.

In another traffic-related discussion, Davis Park residents Alice Brown and Jon McCusker asked the board to consider improvements on School Street to mark a spot used by pedestrians – mostly Shelburne Community School students – with a clear crosswalk and modified curbs for those on bikes or in wheelchairs.

The residents suggested seeking a state grant to help pay for the modifications. The board thanked them for their suggestion and encouraged them to work with the town manager on a proposal.

Solar contract revision

The board took one notable vote to revise the net metering agreement for the solar energy project it entered earlier this year. The revision lowers the number of annual net metering credits in the contract from 500 kilowatts to 456.8 kilowatts.

Krohn explained that 500 kilowatts is a cap under state law. The town’s solar project involves a solar array atop the new Pierson Library that will generate power for the library. It originally called for an additional purchase of 500 kilowatts of net metering energy credits from an offsite solar project in St. Albans.

As it turns out, the energy generated by the library array will count towards the town’s 500 kilowatt limit, so the credits from the offsite project were revised downward so the two sources together now total 500.

Two other topics of discussion had the board looking to the future.

Longtime volunteer Ron Bouchard addressed the board regarding volunteerism on municipal committees, boards and commissions. “A town like ours … survives on volunteers,” Bourchard said.

He offered to help compile a list of opportunities for residents to serve on the town’s many boards and commissions. He also advocated for recognizing the work by current volunteers in those positions.

A short brainstorming session followed with selectboard members offering ideas such as a get-together to salute volunteers and attract new ones. Suggestions were made to highlight the topic at town meeting and on Shelburne Day.

“A town is as good as its volunteers,” board Chair Storey said. “A volunteer night could be stupendous.”

The other topic was economic development, which has gained traction recently among town officials and the business community. A forum in September assembled a panel of state and regional economic development experts and local business owners. From that came ideas to sharpen the focus on what the business community needs to thrive in Shelburne.

Forum organizers were selectboard members Jaime Heins and Mike Ashooh. They presented the board Tuesday with three recommendations that came from the forum for the board to consider: adding an economic development staff position to municipal government, examining town regulations for possible revisions and communication with developers to spur more economic activity and strengthening contacts between town government and the business community including holding more forums.

Planning Commission Chair Jason Grignon was in attendance and he offered support.

“You have the full attention of the planning commission,” he said, pointing to new form-based zoning regulations for the Shelburne Road corridor that are meant to stimulate redevelopment but have not yet caught on with developers.

More outreach to brainstorm and explain the rules may help spark more ideas for projects that could bring new activity to vacant tracts along the busy thoroughfare, Grignon said.

The board asked Krohn to return with some suggested models on how to incorporate economic development into town staff. Ashooh asked about the impact such a move would have on the budget.

“I don’t think that should be a barrier,” Heins said. “Don’t let that stop us from thinking big on this because this is long-term investment and I do think there’s a community demand for making this investment.”