Honoring those who served on Veterans Day in Shelburne

HENRY ROOD

Community News Service

About 20 people gathered Monday morning, Nov. 11, at the Shelburne Veterans Monument for a brief, appreciative ceremony marking Veterans Day, and two new additions to the memorial were dedicated.

Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, USA, Ret. presided over the ceremony, speaking of the extraordinary character and great sacrifice veterans have made on behalf of their country.

“Veterans come from all walks of life, but they all share several qualities: courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty, and integrity,” the 84-year old Vietnam War veteran said to the bundled audience gathered at the Parade Grounds.

“We’re here to honor and commemorate, celebrate and recognize the men and women in uniform, past and present,” he said. “We’re also here to remember the sacrifices they have made on our behalf, serving our country in a time of war.”

The annual ceremony organized by the Shelburne Veterans Monument Committee included the laying of a wreath commemorating two new granite markers on each side of the entrance. The new 6-by-3 foot stones list the names of those from Shelburne who served in the military in World War I and World War II.

The pieces were carved at Granite Industries of Vermont in Barre and weigh approximately 1,800 pounds each.

Shelburne Poet Laureate Rick Bessette recited a poem composed for the occasion (below).

Let Us Not Forget

By Rick Bessette

Let us not forget these names,

Their sacrifices made.

Let us not forget the past,

The price they all have paid.

We know not scars you carry,

Of comrades you have lost.

Let us try to understand

What freedom really cost.

We can only give our thanks

To those with us today,

And to honor those we’ve lost

In a respectful way.