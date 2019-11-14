Mark Neagley: A project near and dear to his heart

PHYL NEWBECK

Mark Neagley graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1974 with a degree in English literature and environmental studies.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do,” he said, “and a friend’s uncle asked us if we wanted to build a church in Johnstown, N.Y. We built that one and then another and another and that’s how I found myself doing construction.”

Looking back, Neagley is amazed at how it all transpired.

“The last thing I’d do nowadays is just send someone out with plans and tell them to build something,” he said, “but we learned very fast, although the other two were smart enough to get out of the business.” Neagley also left the business for a time and was selling electronics in Pennsylvania when he learned that someone wanted to build an ice rink in Harrisburg, Pa. A former hockey player, Neagley built the rink and then ran it for two years before deciding that the climate of southern Pennsylvania was too hot for his taste. A fellow St. Lawrence alumnus invited him to join Moose Creek Restoration, a Vermont business specializing in historic structures.

“We were an employee-owned business and very idealistic,” he said. “We grew our own food and built our own homes.”

Deciding to branch out a bit from historic preservation, Neagley left the firm and began building new structures, including one for a member of the board of directors of Shelburne Farms. “Through an act of mercy, I was selected to do the renovation of the Inn at Shelburne Farms in 1986,” he recalled. “We started in January and we were ready on July 4. That was the most cohesive project I’ve ever been on. Everyone wanted to help and we had great energy.”

That project led to others, like the Cornerstone and Wing Buildings in Burlington. In 1998, Tom Chase purchased half of Neagley’s company which became known as Neagley and Chase.

Recently, Neagley and his firm worked on another project in Shelburne, the town he has called home for almost three decades and the place where he raised his son and two step-daughters. They renovated the Pierson Library and Town Hall in a manner which made the buildings more energy efficient.

“We’ve been fine-tuning systems for the efficiency of buildings,” he said. “These have a really good thermal footprint so people can be proud that their municipal buildings aren’t wasting electricity. We take great pride in that.”

Among the other projects the 68-year-old Neagley is particularly proud of are a lifesaving station in Nantucket which he turned into a youth hostel, an early solar-powered home on Lake George, renovations of the Vermont Public Radio headquarters in Colchester, the von Trapp Brewery and Bierhall in Stowe and the Caledonia Spirits building in Montpelier. Energy efficiency is something Neagley feels very strongly about.

“We’re starting to get serious about building sustainable structures in a cost-effective manner,” he said.

These days, Neagley has stepped back a little bit from the firm that bears his name, doing more development work while most of the day-to-day part of the business has been turned over to Andrew Martin. Neagley has given up hockey, but continues to skate and play golf. Given a choice, he still prefers the renovation part of his work to the new construction.

“We live in New England for a reason,” he said. “We like the character of the old buildings.” Neagley doesn’t second-guess his choice of careers.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “I have no regrets.”