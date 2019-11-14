News from Pierson Library

As the holiday season approaches, the library is offering a couple of workshops designed to ease stress and be your best self:

Five steps to true joy and well-being

Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

An introductory presentation to a workshop series to be conducted in January by Jim Koehneke. Questions? Jim@loveyourworktoday.com (802) 495-5960

Breathe easy and enjoy the holidays

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Come learn how simple breathing techniques can help you stay calm and contented during the holidays and throughout the year. The discussion will cover ways to boost energy and deal with stress, and will include a short guided meditation.

Monday afternoon book club

Monday, Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Are you interested in joining a great book club? The library’s Monday afternoon club is accepting new members!

We will be discussing “March” by Geraldine Brooks. If you would like a copy of the book, ask for one at the front desk ahead of time and feel free to join us at our discussion.

Are you a caregiver for a young child who comes to the Pierson? We’d like your input on what type of technology you’d like to see for children ages 2-8 in the children’s space. If you have a moment to participate in our survey, we’d love your feedback – stop by the library and ask at the front desk to take the survey.