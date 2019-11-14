Runners make their mark at annual county meet

DEVON MORRILL

It was an incredible fall for the cross country runners at Shelburne Community School. One that culminated in the girls team winning both the county championships and the state title. There was a wonderful co-ed squad comprised of 48 athletes in grades five through eight. The team included three-year veterans, brand new fifth graders and many student athletes who came out to run for the first time in their middle school career.

The season kicked off with the annual costume run at the post office, included a run for creemees at the Shelburne Country Store, the annual pie day tradition and hosting the meet at Shelburne Farms. They ran in the magic woods, played fox and the hound, ran hills on Depot Street and enjoyed long runs in Meech Cove and the Ti Haul path.

Shelburne girls capped off their inspiring season with a win at the 30th annual Chittenden County Middle School Cross Country Championship held on October 16 at the Shelburne Museum. The girls team won with a total of 38 points, with all seven runners placing in the top 25. The boys team placed seventh at the meet with all seven scorers placing in the top 60.

Following the county championships, Shelburne’s student-athletes also had the opportunity to extend their season and compete with athletes from around the state in the 3rd annual Vermont State Meet. This year the meet was held on Oct. 27 in St. Albans at Hard’ack Recreation Area.

The Shelburne teams lead with their hearts and raced in 44 degree weather in the torrential rain. Despite the challenging conditions, the Shelburne girls pulled off a close win with a total of 75 points, just four points ahead of F.H. Tuttle Middle School. Dani Bronk was the fastest eighth grader and third in the state. She was followed closely by Gretta White 7th place, Alice Kredell 11th place, Claire Lyons 20th place, Ava O’Brien 47th and Elsa Klein 48th place.

The boys team was led by Jonan Story, who placed 13th overall. He was followed by fantastic performances from Ted Connery, Daniel Knight, Zac Franz, Freddie Boardman, Duco Nieulant, Dash Tota and Ben Holoch.

The team would like to thank all the parents, families, and CVU athletes and coaches who cheered for them along the way, and most especially give thanks to coaches Margaret Ford and Earl Fletcher for their commitment and dedication. Without their encouragement, the team wouldn’t have achieved such great things this fall.