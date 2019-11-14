Shelburne on top

Shelburne Community School girls middle school soccer team
Congratulations go out to the Shelburne Community School girls middle school soccer team for winning the 10th annual Far Post 8v8 Indoor Middle School Soccer Tournament. They beat out eight other regional middle school teams to win the championship. They beat Edmunds Middle School in overtime with a winning goal by Lily Williams to advance to the finals, and then beat the very strong Tuttle Middle School team from South Burlington in the finals 1-0 on a goal from Lauren Knudsen.

