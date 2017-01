Education

Shelburne Community School Pre-K Lottery The Shelburne Community School is now accepting names for a random drawing for community peers for the 2016/2017 school year. The SCS Preschool Program is designed as an…

Rotary poster contest winnings benefits SCS Alpha and Winton teams The get out the vote posters created by the Shelburne Community School middle-school students helped encourage an excellent 79% turnout of voters on Nov. 8 in Shelburne. That…

Champlain Valley School District discusses communication plan The Champlain Valley School District Communications Committee wants to get the word out to constituents about how the board is working. Formed earlier this year, the 12-member panel…